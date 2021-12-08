Court: Forsyth judge didn't properly handle challenge to Black juror's removal

Breeding had her removed. Jason Crump, Brown's attorney, objected. Hall held a hearing outside the presence of a juror and acknowledged the juror "was the first black juror to be called, which was undisputed by the parties." Hall asked Breeding to provide a reason for why he had her removed.

Breeding, according to the ruling, said the woman's boyfriend was a convicted felon; her uncle was convicted of a crime after a trial and served time in prison; she lived close to where the murder happened; and she talked about a negative experience with law enforcement.

Hall then asked Crump if "they could 'identify any other person with similar background' and with 'lighter skin or Caucasian' that prosecutors had not challenged. Crump named two people -- one whose sister had been convicted of driving while impaired and another one whose cousin was in prison for drugs, according to the ruling.

Hall denied the objection, saying that he did not find any evidence that Breeding had used race in removing the black female juror or that race was a factor.