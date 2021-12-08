Court: Forsyth judge didn't properly handle challenge to Black juror's removal

The N.C. Court of Appeals has ordered a Forsyth County judge to hold another hearing to determine if there was jury discrimination in the trial of a Greensboro man convicted in a 2017 fatal shooting.
The appeals court issued its decision on Tuesday in the case of William Anthony Brown, 32, who is serving a life sentence after a Forsyth County jury convicted him of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Jahmil Ismail Al-Amin, 25. Al-Amin was shot seven times outside Bethabara Pointe Circle, an apartment complex, on March 10, 2017.
On Tuesday, the appeals court determined that Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court did not make sufficient findings of fact in denying a challenge to a decision by prosecutors to remove a potential Black juror.
A U.S. Supreme Court decision, Batson V. Kentucky, prohibits prosecutors from using race in jury selection. Prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys have a certain number of what are called peremptory challenges, where they can remove a potential juror without giving a reason. But when challenged, a judge can provide an opportunity for a prosecutor to give a non-racial reason for removing the juror.
In this case, Assistant District Attorney Matt Breeding excused a potential Black female juror, according to the ruling. She provided information about her employment, her residence and her family situation. Kounce said she had a previous negative interaction with law-enforcement officials. She also said that she had a family member who had served time in prison and a boyfriend who was convicted of a felony when he was younger, the court of appeals said.
Breeding had her removed. Jason Crump, Brown's attorney, objected. Hall held a hearing outside the presence of a juror and acknowledged the juror "was the first black juror to be called, which was undisputed by the parties." Hall asked Breeding to provide a reason for why he had her removed.
Breeding, according to the ruling, said the woman's boyfriend was a convicted felon; her uncle was convicted of a crime after a trial and served time in prison; she lived close to where the murder happened; and she talked about a negative experience with law enforcement.
Hall then asked Crump if "they could 'identify any other person with similar background' and with 'lighter skin or Caucasian' that prosecutors had not challenged. Crump named two people -- one whose sister had been convicted of driving while impaired and another one whose cousin was in prison for drugs, according to the ruling.
Hall denied the objection, saying that he did not find any evidence that Breeding had used race in removing the black female juror or that race was a factor.
Two new appellate decisions made after Hall had made his ruling meant that Hall needed to make specific findings of fact to justify his denial of Crump's challenge, the court said. Hall, the court said, failed to explain how he considered the two jurors who were not removed with the one Black juror who was excused.
The case will be sent back to Forsyth Superior Court for an additional hearing.
