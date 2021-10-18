Court hearing continued for former Forsyth GOP chair Nathan Tabor, who is facing numerous criminal charges in Forsyth and two other counties.

"Julie, I'm sorry you are married to a man who is SO FAT AND SWEATY," Tabor said, the documents show. "It's unbiblical and you have the right to make him serve God."

According to a criminal complaint read over the phone by a Catawba County clerk, Tabor is accused of "emailing and texting many horrible things to various family members." Those family members include his mother-in-law, Lisa Isenhower Forsyth. The complaint said Tabor was making these statements from June 1 through Aug. 20 in an effort to get $250,000 from them.

His estranged wife, Jordan Tabor, filed for temporary custody of the couple's 16-year-old daughter in September, alleging that her husband had exhibited erratic and frightening behavior over the past six months. The couple separated in June, and Jordan Tabor filed a restraining order against her husband, alleging that he had harassed her through text messages, emails and social media posts.

In the complaint, she said Nathan Tabor had been become addicted to drugs and had been high in front of their daughter. She said in the complaint that her husband had implied in an email that their daughter was going to burn in hell and said the followinig to his daughter on one ocassion: "I curse that and pray every time you see or touch something you enjoy that you immediately get sick."