Court hearing continued for former Forsyth GOP chair Nathan Tabor, who is facing numerous criminal charges in Forsyth and two other counties.

A court hearing in Brunswick District Court for Nathan Tabor, former chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party, was continued until January.
Tabor, 48, is facing numerous misdemeanor and felony charges across three different counties, including Forsyth, according to court documents. Those charges include four felony counts of larceny of motor-vehicle parts, felony larceny, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering and injury to real property, all out of Brunswick County.
In addition, he also faces misdemeanor cyberstalking charges in Forsyth and Catawba counties. The charge in Forsyth involves allegations that he harassed his pastor, accusing the pastor of stealing money from the church. The pastor has never been criminally charged. In Catawba County, Tabor is accused of harassing family members, including his mother-in-law, in an effort to obtain more than $200,000.
Tabor played an active role in local and statewide Republican politics, leading the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012 and running unsuccessfully for a seat in the 6th Congressional District. He also was heavily involved in political campaigns against same-sex marraige and for voter ID laws. He also ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Town of Kernersville Board of Aldermen.
Tabor was arrested Oct. 7 and placed in the Brunswick County Jail on a $75,000 bond. He was released on bond on Thursday, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.
Adrian Iapalucci, who is listed this week as Tabor's attorney, did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Last week, Preston Brooks Hilton had been listed as Tabor's attorney.
Tabor's next court date in Brunswick District Court is Jan. 4. He has a court date on Nov. 5 in Forsyth District Court and another court date on Nov. 10 in Catawba District Court.
In Forsyth County, Tabor is accused of using a cellphone to "harass, annoy and terrify" Daniel Munro Hawtree Jr., the pastor of Kerwin Baptist Church in Colfax, court records said.
Tabor has called Hawtree a "liar and a thief" and has accused the pastor of embezzling money, according to a complaint for a restraining order that Hawtree filed.
"I have been under constant harassment since May 23," Hawtree said in the complaint. "The defendant has engaged in a relentless pattern of electronic communications that have threatened me and my family."
Hawtree included in his complaint communications between Tabor, him and his wife. The communications inlcude Tabor's allegations that Hawtree had stolen money from the church. It also includes comments about the sexual relationship between Hawtree and his wife, Julie Hawtree, according to court documents.
"Julie, I'm sorry you are married to a man who is SO FAT AND SWEATY," Tabor said, the documents show. "It's unbiblical and you have the right to make him serve God."
According to a criminal complaint read over the phone by a Catawba County clerk, Tabor is accused of "emailing and texting many horrible things to various family members." Those family members include his mother-in-law, Lisa Isenhower Forsyth. The complaint said Tabor was making these statements from June 1 through Aug. 20 in an effort to get $250,000 from them.
His estranged wife, Jordan Tabor, filed for temporary custody of the couple's 16-year-old daughter in September, alleging that her husband had exhibited erratic and frightening behavior over the past six months. The couple separated in June, and Jordan Tabor filed a restraining order against her husband, alleging that he had harassed her through text messages, emails and social media posts.
In the complaint, she said Nathan Tabor had been become addicted to drugs and had been high in front of their daughter. She said in the complaint that her husband had implied in an email that their daughter was going to burn in hell and said the followinig to his daughter on one ocassion: "I curse that and pray every time you see or touch something you enjoy that you immediately get sick."
Tabor filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2018 and his broker's license was revoked on May 11, according to online records from the N.C. Real Estate Commission. He was accused of trying to collect certain fees while his business was unlicensed, according to commission records. According to the records, Tabor placed a lien on a seller's properties to prevent them from being sold until he got paid those fees.
In 2010, he was found not guilty of assaulting another man, Governor Spencer, that came out of a heated exchange between the two men in Greensboro.
336-727-7326