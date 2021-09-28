Court: Kernersville Proud Boys leader must remain in federal custody until trial

Donohoe was appealing a June 23 decision by U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, who determined that there was no combination of pre-trial release conditions for Donohoe that would reasonably assure the safety of the community.

The appellate court said in its decision that Donohoe "has not shown that the district court clearly erred" in that finding. The court said Kelly found that Donohoe had a leadership and planning role in the Proud Boys organization and that he helped coordinate a large group of people to engage in "unlawful conduct."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Moreover, the court further found that appellant has both the desire and the technical skill to facilitate other unlawful conduct in the future, to conceal communications from law enforcement, and to destroy evidence of communications," the court said.

The appellate court said Kelly also determined that Donohoe "poses a risk of continued violence."

"Appellant has not shown these findings were clearly erroneous, nor has he shown that the district court failed to consider conditions of release that could reasonably assure the safety of the community," the appellate court said Monday.