Court: Kernersville Proud Boys leader must remain in federal custody until trial

A federal appellate court has upheld a decision to keep Kernersville Proud Boys leader Charles Donohoe in custody until his trial on charges connected to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. issued its ruling on Monday. The court considered written briefs submitted by both parties but heard no oral arguments.
Donohoe, 33, of Kernersville, is facing a six-count indictment alleging that he played a role in planning and participating in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. On that day, hundreds of people, fueled by false claims that former president Donald Trump won the election and that there was rampant election fraud, stormed the U.S. Capitol, assaulted law-enforcement officers and damaged property in an attempt to stop the U.S. Congress from certifying the presidential election.
Three other men are facing the same charges — Ethan Nordean of Auburn, Wash., Joseph Biggs of Ormond, Fla. and Zachary Rehl of Philadelphia.
As noted in the ruling, four of the charges are felonies, one of which carries a potential 20-year sentence and one designated as a federal crime of terrorism.
The court cited a ruling it made in another separate case involving defendants charged in the Jan. 6 attack. In that ruling, the court said that "those who actually assaulted police officers and broke windows, doors, and barricades, and those who aided, conspired with, planned, or coordinated such actions, are in a different category of dangerousness than those who cheered on the violence or entered the Capitol after others cleared the way."
Donohoe was appealing a June 23 decision by U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, who determined that there was no combination of pre-trial release conditions for Donohoe that would reasonably assure the safety of the community.
The appellate court said in its decision that Donohoe "has not shown that the district court clearly erred" in that finding. The court said Kelly found that Donohoe had a leadership and planning role in the Proud Boys organization and that he helped coordinate a large group of people to engage in "unlawful conduct."
"Moreover, the court further found that appellant has both the desire and the technical skill to facilitate other unlawful conduct in the future, to conceal communications from law enforcement, and to destroy evidence of communications," the court said.
The appellate court said Kelly also determined that Donohoe "poses a risk of continued violence."
"Appellant has not shown these findings were clearly erroneous, nor has he shown that the district court failed to consider conditions of release that could reasonably assure the safety of the community," the appellate court said Monday.
Federal prosecutors have argued that Donohoe, president of the Piedmont chapter of the far-right Proud Boys, passed along instructions to other members about logistics on Jan. 6 and set up new encrypted messaging channels on Telegram after Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio was arrested on Jan. 4. He also was a part of a group that walked toward the Capitol building and trampled over barriers, prosecutors said. They alleged that he is seen on video pushing up the Capitol steps in an apparent effort to overwhelm law enforcement officers guarding the door.
He also is seen on video carrying a riot shield that Proud Boys member Dominic Pezzola is alleged to have taken from a Capitol police officer. Pezzola is alleged to have used that same shield to break open a window on the northwest side of the Capitol building. Rioters were able to force an adjacent door open and get into the Capitol building.
Lisa Costner, Donohoe's attorney, said in court papers that prosecutors had no evidence that Donohoe played an active role in planning the Capitol riot. She also said that Donohoe never went into the building and that any statements he made during or after the attack were hyperbole and made in the heat of the moment.
She also said that Donohoe did not have any weapons and went home after the attack to raise his son, work at his job at a bar in Kernersville and to participate in a search for a missing girl in Davidson County.
Costner could petition for a rehearing by the full appellate court.
Donohoe's trial is scheduled for May 18, 2022.
