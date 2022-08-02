Court papers offer new details in a legal battle over a political ad that Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill claims is false.

In court papers filed this week, the legal battle over a campaign ad that Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said defamed him boils down to whether these nine words are false or not: 'O'Neill left 1,500 rape kits sitting on a shelf.'

On Monday, an attorney representing Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman, filed court papers asserting that the ad was false and that there is enough evidence to pursue criminal charges against N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein and others responsible for producing the disputed ad in 2020, when O'Neill faced off against Stein for Attorney General. Stein, the Democratic incumbent, won the election, but O'Neill filed a complaint with the State Board of Elections, which turned over its findings to Freeman's office for possible criminal prosecution.

Stein's campaign filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court late last month, asking a federal judge to declare a state law that the possible criminal prosecution is based upon to be unconstitutional and an infringement on political free speech. On July 25, the Wake County District Attorney's Office was prepared to ask a grand jury whether criminal charges would be appropriate before U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles temporarily blocked enforcement of the never-before-used 1931 state law that prohibits people from making "derogatory" and false statements that might hurt a candidate's nomination or election.

On Thursday morning, Eagles will hold a hearing to determine whether she should impose a preliminary injunction.

The ad in question came out in 2020, when Stein and O'Neill heatedly fought over how each handled untested rape kits. The ad featured a woman identified as Juliette who worked in Stein's office and said she is a sexual-assault survivor. In the ad, Juliette said she was shocked to learn that O'Neill had "left 1,500 rape kits sitting on a shelf leaving rapists on the street."

O'Neill claimed the ad was false because he has no authority to order law-enforcement agencies to submit untested rape kits to the State Crime Lab.

On Monday, Joseph Zeszotarski, an attorney for Freeman, filed court papers in U.S. District Court that includes a sworn statement from William D. Marsh, an assistant SBI agent who led the criminal investigation into the ad.

Zeszotarski said that the criminal investigation produced evidence that showed Stein and others in his campaign were aware of the content in the political ad and knew that it was false "because an elected district attorney does not possess any untested (rape kits) in North Carolina and could not submit all untested (rape kits) to the State Crime Lab at one time." Zeszotarski said state protocols required that untested rape kits be submitted in batches.

Zeszotarski alleges that "Stein and others in his campaign were aware of and/or recklessly indifferent to that falsity, given their positions as lawyers and elected officials intricately involved in the legislation created the SAECK (Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kits) initiative" and that "the Stein Political Ad was derogatory toward his political opponent."

Freeman has previously told the Winston-Salem Journal that she recused herself from the case because she and O'Neill have served on the executive committee for the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys and Stein's office has represented Freeman and her office in civil complaints. She assigned the case to David Saacks, a senior prosecutor in her office.

Marsh said in a sworn statement that he interviewed O'Neill and members of several law-enforcement agencies, including retired Capt. Steven Tollie of the Winston-Salem Police Department. According to the statement, all of the law-enforcement officers said the ad was inaccurate because O'Neill has no authority to direct a law-enforcement agency to submit untested rape kits to the State Crime Lab. Marsh also said there was no evidence that untested rape kits were in the custody of the district attorney's office.

Zeszotarski also included a statement from William P. Hart Sr., who resigned from Stein's office over the political ad. Zeszotarski said Hart's sworn statement established that a detailed process was developed on how to handle untested rape kits and that part of the protocol was that untested rape kits be submitted in batches.

Hart said he was "disturbed" by the political ad because it wasn't "consistent with the philosophy of the (Sexual Assault Kit Initiative) and was not accurate."

Pressly Millen, an attorney for Stein's campaign, said in court papers Tuesday that the ad was accurate.

"This is a case about whether nine words in a political advertisement — 'O'Neill left 1,500 rape kits sitting on a shelf' — can be criminally prosecuted as 'false' under (state law) without running afoul of the First Amendment's prohibition on abridgement of free speech," Millen said. "(Freeman's) filing makes it clear that she seeks to wield an archaic statute on behalf of a sore-loser fellow district attorney to transform an intramural political dispute about the responsibility for untested rape kits into a criminal prosecution concerning political speech."

And Millen further said that there is no dispute that there were 1,509 untested rape kits "languishing at the five Forsyth County law enforcement agencies that District Attorney O'Neill was constitutionally obligated to advise." The language in the ad indicated that O'Neill "was manifesting an indifference to the rape kits, an accurate fact that North Carolina voters were entitled to know."

O'Neill has insisted that Stein is lying and simply wants to escape prosecution for his lying by getting rid of the law.

At a hearing on July 25 in federal court, Zeszotarski said the Wake County District Attorney's Office was prepared to go to the grand jury on what is called a presentment. In a presentment, the grand jury would determine if prosecutors should come back to seek an indictment. Zeszotarski said Wake County prosecutors are running out of time to pursue criminal charges.

Violation of the state law is a misdemeanor and punishable by a maximum 60 days in jail and fines. There is a two-year statute of limitations, and according to Zeszotarski, the last day the ad ran was on Oct. 5, 2020.

That means prosecutors have until Oct. 5 of this year to file criminal charges, Zeszotarski said. If the statute of limitations expires, prosecutors can't file any criminal charges.