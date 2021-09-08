Court: Stokes County School Board not liable for disabled student's sexual assault by van driver.

"There is no evidence in the record to suggest the Board retained the right to control the manner in which YVEDDI would transport students...," the court said. "YVEDDI hired and controlled the drivers, owned its own vehicles, determined its routes, and set its own policies. The Board researched and reviewed YVEDDI's reputation, safety plans, and after contracting, provided the names and addresses of students to be transported, along with bell times."

The court also found that there was insufficient evidence that the student was discriminated against because of her gender or her disability.

The student and her mother filed a lawsuit in Stokes Superior Court in December 2018 against YVEDDI and the Stokes County Board of Education. The claims against YVEDDI have previously been dismissed. Attorneys for the student and mother appealed a February 2020 decision by Judge Eric Morgan of Stokes Superior Court to grant summary judgment, which means he ruled in the school board's favor without going to trial.

Kirk Sanders, one of the attorneys for the student and her mother, said Tuesday that he plans to file an appeal with the N.C. Supreme Court.