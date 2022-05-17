Court watcher accused of ink pen assault on bailiff, jailed on felony charge

A member of the Triad Abolition Project was charged Tuesday with assaulting a bailiff with an ink pen in the Forsyth County Hall of Justice.

Officials with the Triad Abolition Project and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office offered different accounts of what transpired inside the courtroom.

Yvette Michelle Boulware, 62, of Atlanta, a court watcher, was attending a court hearing for two members of her organization who were charged with impeding traffic in connection with a protest by the Triad Abolition Project in downtown Winston-Salem in the summer of 2020, said Brittany Battle, a co-founder of the organization.

Before the hearing started in courtroom 1C, a bailiff asked Boulware to remove her sunglasses from the top of her head, Battle said. Boulware then asked the bailiff which statute she was violating.

The bailiff told Boulware that the judge would talk with her before her hearing, but Boulware didn’t have a court hearing, said Carew Henry of Burnsville, one of the protesters whose case was heard on Tuesday.

Judge Lawrence Fine of Forsyth District Court dismissed the charges against Henry and another protester, Sarah Carney of Greensboro, for lack of evidence, Henry and Carney said.

When Boulware, Henry and Carney were attempting to leave the courtroom, a bailiff approached Boulware and ordered her to appear in front of Fine, Henry and Carney said.

When Boulware resisted, the bailiff put her on the floor and five other bailiffs came to the courtroom and assisted in arresting the 62-year-old, Carney said.

"They had her on the ground very quickly," Carney said. "It was very aggressive and violent."

When Henry attempted to video the incident with his iPhone, the bailiffs seized the phone, Henry said.

"I had to leave before I got arrested," Henry said.

Boulware is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government officer and misdemeanor resisting a public officer, according to an arrest warrant. Fine also ruled that Boulware was in contempt of court, a Forsyth County magistrate said.

Boulware is accused of assaulting Terry Whitaker, a bailiff with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, by striking him on the side of his head with an ink pen while Whitaker was arresting Boulware, the warrant said. Boulware also is accused to attempting to escape Whitaker's control.

Carney said she didn't see Boulware with a pen.

Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, said Boulware was in the process of being held in contempt of court when Boulware became physically disruptive and assaulted a deputy.

Other deputies came to the scene, assisted in restraining Boulware and rendered aid to the injured deputy, Howell said.

The deputy sustained a minor head wound and is expected to make a full recovery, Howell said. She didn’t identify Whitaker as the injured deputy.

Boulware was being held Tuesday night in the Forsyth County jail with her bond set at $5,000, a court record shows.

Members of the Triad Abolition Project were scheduled to hold a vigil at 8 p.m. to demand Boulware's release from jail.

