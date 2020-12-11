Courthouses across NC will close to most people, starting Monday

N.C. Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has halted almost all in-person court proceedings for 30 days due to increasing COVID-19 cases. The order goes into effect Monday.

"In light of the recent surge of new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and in our courts, this pause is necessary to protect the health and safety of our court personnel and the public," Beasley said in a statement. "Throughout the pandemic, we have moved an unprecedented amount of court work online, including hearings. Those efforts will allow us to limit in-person proceedings for the next few weeks while making sure our courts stay available to serve the public."

Beasley cited numbers from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, which says more than 80 counties are experiencing either substantial or critical community spread of COVID-19. Forsyth County is among those with critical community spread.

The announcement comes as the number of new COVID-19 cases broke another daily record on Friday — rising to 7,540. Hospitalizations and the positivity rate have also increased dramatically.

Beasley said judicial branch officials and employees have reported 291 confirmed positive cases, and over half of the state's courthouses have either partially or fully closed due to COVID-19. Eleven of those courthouse closures happened this week, she said.