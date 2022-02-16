 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cousin charged in stabbing death of 63-year-old in Winston-Salem
Cousin charged in stabbing death of 63-year-old in Winston-Salem

A Winston-Salem man is accused of stabbing his cousin to death, authorities said Wednesday.

Carl Martin

Carl Rodrique Martin, 67, of Cumberland Road is charged with voluntary manslaughter, Winston-Salem police said.

Martin was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $100,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. He is scheduled to appear today in Forsyth District Court.

Everrette Leon Martin Jr., 63, was stabbed to death Sunday night at his home in the 3300 block of Cumberland Road, police said. Emergency medical technicians pronounced Everrette Martin dead at the scene.

Carl Martin and Everrette Martin are cousins, and they were living in the same home in the city's northeastern section, police said.

The argument between the two men escalated into a fight, police said. During the confrontation, Everrette Martin was stabbed multiple times.

Detectives consulted with District Attorney Jim O'Neill of Forsyth County. Afterward, a Forsyth County magistrate issued an arrest warrant for Carl Martin, charging him with voluntary manslaughter, police said.

Carl Martin was arrested by the Winston-Salem Police Department's SWAT team.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in this case.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish language line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

