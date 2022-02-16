Cousin charged in stabbing death of 63-year-old in Winston-Salem

Former Rural Hall Town Manager Megan Garner has filed a motion, alleging that she negotiated a nearly $150,000 severance package that she was never paid to escape sex-based discrimination and personal attacks that undermined her ability to perform her duties. The town of Rural Hall has sued her, alleging that she and others violated town protocols and state law to approve the severance package. The lawsuit was amended to include allegations that Garner violated the town's code of ethics by having an affair with the now-former fire chief Andy Marshall.