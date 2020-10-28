COVID-19 cluster shuts down district and superior court in Forsyth. Courtrooms remain open for some matters.

The Forsyth County Hall of Justice will have limited operations after a cluster of COVID-19 cases among court employees was discovered, according to an order from the senior superior court judge.
District and superior court will be closed until Nov. 16. According to the order, the courthouse will be closed to the public for 14 days for “appropriate quarantine.”
Todd Burke, Forsyth’s senior resident superior court judge, said in an order signed Wednesday that employees in different departments at the Forsyth County courthouse had tested positive for COVID-19.
He said that the number of employees who have tested positive constitutes a COVID-19 cluster.
State health officials define a cluster as a minimum of five cases where either people have symptoms or get positive results within 14 days and there is a plausible link between the cases.
Burke said in the order that he found out about the cluster on Tuesday. According to the order, the courthouse will be closed except for first appearances, initial requests for protective orders, requests for injunctive relief, restraining orders, child welfare and juvenile delinquency hearings, involuntary commitments and 10-day return hearings.
Otherwise, the courthouse is closed, the order said. Employees can return to the courthouse on Nov. 12.
Earlier this month, the court system had limited operations after five employees at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Renita Thompkins Linville, Forsyth County's clerk of court. In that news release, she said court officials were working with the Forsyth County Health Department. If anyone was deemed a close contact to a person testing positive for COVID-19, that close contact would be notified, she said.
Close contact is now defined as being within 6 feet of someone diagnosed with COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes within a 24-hour period, whether masked or unmasked.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office indicated at the time that its employees were among the court employees who tested positive but did not provide additional information.
In April, Todd Burke, the county's senior resident superior court judge, signed an order closing the Forsyth County Hall of Justice for several days after an employee who worked in the clerk's office tested positive for COVID-19. That clerk worked in the bookkeeping department.
The courthouse reopened on April 28 after a weekend deep cleaning.
