COVID-19 cluster shuts down district and superior court in Forsyth. Courtrooms remain open for some matters.

The Forsyth County Hall of Justice will have limited operations after a cluster of COVID-19 cases among court employees was discovered, according to an order from the senior superior court judge.

District and superior court will be closed until Nov. 16. According to the order, the courthouse will be closed to the public for 14 days for “appropriate quarantine.”

Todd Burke, Forsyth’s senior resident superior court judge, said in an order signed Wednesday that employees in different departments at the Forsyth County courthouse had tested positive for COVID-19.

He said that the number of employees who have tested positive constitutes a COVID-19 cluster.

State health officials define a cluster as a minimum of five cases where either people have symptoms or get positive results within 14 days and there is a plausible link between the cases.

Burke said in the order that he found out about the cluster on Tuesday. According to the order, the courthouse will be closed except for first appearances, initial requests for protective orders, requests for injunctive relief, restraining orders, child welfare and juvenile delinquency hearings, involuntary commitments and 10-day return hearings.