Crash destroys Hickory Tree Road gas station
A gas station on Hickory Tree Road in Davidson County caught fire early Sunday morning when a pickup truck ran off the road and hit a gas pump at the station, according to reports from the N.C. Highway Patrol and WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Journal.

Reports showed that the pickup truck was going west on Hickory Tree Road when it ran off the road to the right and came to a stop in the parking lot of the Circle C Mart about 12:05 a.m. Sunday.

Sgt. J.R. Anderson of the highway patrol said the fire started at the gas pump and spread to the building.

The building appeared to be a total loss, Anderson said.

WGHP said both the building and the truck were destroyed in the fire.

No one was hurt. 

Anderson identified the driver of the truck as Caleb Small, 25, of Walkertown.

Small was charged with driving while impaired and failing to maintain lane control, Anderson said.

The road was closed while firefighters tackled the fire.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

