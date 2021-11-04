 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash of stolen vehicle sends 3 juveniles to hospital, Winston-Salem police say
0 Comments
top story

Crash of stolen vehicle sends 3 juveniles to hospital, Winston-Salem police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights
Getty Images

WINSTON-SALEM — Three juveniles were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being passengers in a stolen vehicle that collided with a tree, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, police saw the stolen vehicle in the area of Northwest Boulevard and Oak Street and attempted to stop it when the driver fled at a high rate of speed. Officers who were circulating the area located the vehicle at North Cherry Street and West 20th Street, the release stated.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The driver left the area before police found the vehicle and three juvenile passengers, who were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"This is still an active investigation and due to the age of those involved, no further information will be released at this time," according to the news release.

Information about the stolen vehicle also was not immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows residents to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to police.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts have finally figured out where this mysterious desert glass came from

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Crime

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.

Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen. 

Kernersville man convicted of possessing child pornography.
Crime

Kernersville man convicted of possessing child pornography.

Cory Wyatt Bowman pleaded guilty to 15 counts of third-degree sex exploitation based on allegations that he possessed child pornograpy. The Kernersville man was given a suspended sentence and will be placed on five years of supervised probation. He will have to register as a sex offender for a period of 30 years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News