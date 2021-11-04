Crash of stolen vehicle sends 3 juveniles to hospital, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM — Three juveniles were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being passengers in a stolen vehicle that collided with a tree, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.
Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, police saw the stolen vehicle in the area of Northwest Boulevard and Oak Street and attempted to stop it when the driver fled at a high rate of speed. Officers who were circulating the area located the vehicle at North Cherry Street and West 20th Street, the release stated.
The driver left the area before police found the vehicle and three juvenile passengers, who were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
"This is still an active investigation and due to the age of those involved, no further information will be released at this time," according to the news release.
Information about the stolen vehicle also was not immediately available.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows residents to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to police.