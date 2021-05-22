DA: Forsyth sheriff's deputies shot man to death after the man reached for rifle. The fatal shooting has been declared justified.

Four Forsyth County sheriff's deputies shot a man to death last year after that man reached for a rifle, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said.
Christopher Joel Mock, who had been a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, led Forsyth County sheriff's deputies on a mile-long chase on March 24, 2020 in Clemmons. Winston-Salem police later found the girlfriend, Toni Renee Handy, dead on the same day that the deputies chased Mock, who was driving Handy's truck.
When law-enforcement officers kill someone in the line of duty, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation conducts an investigation, and the elected district attorney decides whether the officers' use of force was appropriate.
O'Neill said in a statement Friday that he has determined that the deputies' fatal shooting of Mock was justified.
"It is important in these serious officer-involved shooting cases to wait until all the available evidence is collected, including but not limited to, the completion of testing of any toxicology screens, before making an official ruling," he said. "Now that this testing has been submitted, the investigative file is complete, and upon review of all the available evidence submitted, the shooting was justified under NC law."
O'Neill said that Mock, 45, posed an imminent threat to the deputies and others by leading the deputies on a chase. After he was stopped, O'Neill said, Mock reached for a rifle while inside the truck he was driving. That's when deputies fired, he said.
The four deputies who fired their weapons were M.M. Luffman, A.K. Mills, C.W. Nowlin and E.L. Rivera-Correa. The sheriff's office said last year that the deputies had fired their weapons after Mock didn't comply with their commands.
According to an autopsy report, Mock had six gunshot wounds, including one to his head and three to his torso. Mock also had irregular abrasions and superficial lacerations on his face, torso and other parts of his body. The autopsy report said that those wounds came from bullets that struck other areas around Mock.
In November, LaShanda Millner-Murphy, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said that the sheriff's office had completed an internal investigation. She has not answered any questions about whether any disciplinary action was taken against any of the four deputies as a result of the internal investigation. Christina Howell, also a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said all four deputies had been restored to active duty last year.
Nowlin resigned on Sept. 11, 2020.
At 1:50 p.m. on March 24, 2020, a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy saw Handy's truck near the intersection of Clemmons and Hampton roads. Handy had already been reported missing. The deputy checked the truck's license plate and then tried to pull the truck over.
Mock, who was driving, didn't stop, resulting in a mile-long chase through the area. The chase went through a shopping center parking lot on Lewisville-Clemmons road where the Lowe's food and Staples office-supply stores are located. Mock drove through the parking lot, hopped a curb and then collided with another truck.
Gidget Spencer, Handy's daughter, told the Winston-Salem Journal that Mock sent her several Facebook messages, leading her to report her mother missing. In one of those messages, Mock falsely told Spencer that Handy had COVID-19 and was in quarantine.
Search warrants said Mock admitted to his ex-wife that he had accidentally shot Handy and then shot her again, killing her. When Winston-Salem police officers entered Handy's house, they found blood spatter on the walls and several handwritten notes referencing COVID-19.
