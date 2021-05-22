DA: Forsyth sheriff's deputies shot man to death after the man reached for rifle. The fatal shooting has been declared justified.

Four Forsyth County sheriff's deputies shot a man to death last year after that man reached for a rifle, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said.

Christopher Joel Mock, who had been a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, led Forsyth County sheriff's deputies on a mile-long chase on March 24, 2020 in Clemmons. Winston-Salem police later found the girlfriend, Toni Renee Handy, dead on the same day that the deputies chased Mock, who was driving Handy's truck.

When law-enforcement officers kill someone in the line of duty, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation conducts an investigation, and the elected district attorney decides whether the officers' use of force was appropriate.

O'Neill said in a statement Friday that he has determined that the deputies' fatal shooting of Mock was justified.

"It is important in these serious officer-involved shooting cases to wait until all the available evidence is collected, including but not limited to, the completion of testing of any toxicology screens, before making an official ruling," he said. "Now that this testing has been submitted, the investigative file is complete, and upon review of all the available evidence submitted, the shooting was justified under NC law."