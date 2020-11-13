DA: No decision yet on incident in which four deputies fatally shot Forsyth County man who led them on a chase in Clemmons.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill has not decided on whether sheriff's deputies used excessive force in fatally shooting a Forsyth County man who led them on a mile-long chase in Clemmons this past March.

The man, Christopher Joel Mock, had been a person of interest in the disappearance of his on-and-off girlfriend, Toni Renee Handy, who was later found dead by Winston-Salem police investigators on the same day as the chase. According to an autopsy report, she died from two gunshot wounds to the head.

Mock, 45, had six gunshot wounds, including one to his head and three to his torso. Mock also had irregular abrasions and superficial lacerations on his face, torso and other parts of his body that were caused by bullets that struck other areas near Mock, according to an autopsy report.

Four deputies — M.M. Luffman, A.K. Mills, C.W. Nowlini and E.L. Rivera-Correa — fired their weapons. According to the sheriff's office, the deputies shot Mock after he didn't comply with their commands. The sheriff's office has not released any other details about the shooting.