DA: No decision yet on incident in which four deputies fatally shot Forsyth County man who led them on a chase in Clemmons.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill has not decided on whether sheriff's deputies used excessive force in fatally shooting a Forsyth County man who led them on a mile-long chase in Clemmons this past March.
The man, Christopher Joel Mock, had been a person of interest in the disappearance of his on-and-off girlfriend, Toni Renee Handy, who was later found dead by Winston-Salem police investigators on the same day as the chase. According to an autopsy report, she died from two gunshot wounds to the head.
Mock, 45, had six gunshot wounds, including one to his head and three to his torso. Mock also had irregular abrasions and superficial lacerations on his face, torso and other parts of his body that were caused by bullets that struck other areas near Mock, according to an autopsy report.
Four deputies — M.M. Luffman, A.K. Mills, C.W. Nowlini and E.L. Rivera-Correa — fired their weapons. According to the sheriff's office, the deputies shot Mock after he didn't comply with their commands. The sheriff's office has not released any other details about the shooting.
The State Bureau of Investigation conducted an investigation into the shooting, which is routine. That investigation has been completed, and the SBI has turned over its report to O'Neill. The district attorney has to determine if the deputies' use of force was appropriate or excessive. If he finds that the use of force was excessive, he could consider filing criminal charges.
O'Neill did not say Thursday when he would make a decision.
Support Local Journalism
The chase happened on March 24. At 1:50 p.m. that day, a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy saw Handy's truck near the intersection of Clemmons and Hampton roads. Handy had already been reported missing. The deputy checked the truck's license plate and then tried to pull over Handy's truck.
Mock was driving Handy's truck and didn't stop, resulting in a mile-long chase through the area, including the shopping center parking lot on Lewisville-Clemmons Road where the Lowe's food and Staples office-supply stores are located. Mock went through the parking lot, hopped a curb and collided with another truck.
According to the autopsy report, the bullet that struck Mock's head went through the skull, grazed the cerebellum and hit a vertebrae. Other bullets hit soft tissue and resulted in fractures in his right shoulder blade, a bone in the left hand and a bone in the left forearm, the report said. Mock also had an abnormally enlarged heart and plaque buildup in major heart vessels. A toxicology report found Mock had methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system.
The sheriff's office said that the deputies are on active duty and have temporary assignments. LaShanda Millner, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said Monday that sheriff's officials have completed an internal investigation. She did not immediately answer questions on whether any disciplinary action against the four deputies resulted from the internal investigation.
Gidget Spencer, Handy's daughter, told the Winston-Salem Journal that Mock sent her several Facebook messages, which led her to report her mother missing. In one of those messages, Mock falsely told Spencer that Handy had COVID-19 and was in quarantine.
Search warrants allege that Mock told his ex-wife that he had accidentally shot Handy and then shot her again, killing her. When Winston-Salem police officers entered Handy's house, they found blood spatter on the walls and several handwritten notes that referenced COVID-19.
Handy was last seen March 20 at the Murphy Express gas station on Oxford Station Way, where she worked.
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
XX HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES –
Shooting
Shooting
Shooting
Deputy-involved shooting
Deputy-involved shooting
Deputy-involved shooting
Deputy-involved shooting
Deputy-involved shooting
Deputy-involved shooting
Deputy-involved shooting
Deputy-involved shooting
Deputy-involved shooting
Deputy-involved shooting
Deputy-involved shooting
Deputy-involved shooting
Deputy-involved shooting
336-727-7326
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.