DA reviewing June 28 shooting at Winston-Salem Target store that led to warning about vigilantes.

The Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing a June 28 incident during which a man shot one of three men he said attacked him inside Target on Hanes Mall Boulevard.

One person was injured and so far, no criminal charges have been filed.

Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, referred all questions to the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office, saying that the case had been turned over to prosecutors. She didn’t know when the police department turned over the case to the district attorney’s office.

Winston-Salem police detectives had been actively investigating the shooting for the past six months.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill did not immediately respond to requests for comment. O’Neill would ultimately determine whether criminal charges will be filed.

To say the least, the case is unusual.

Winston-Salem police said the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. on June 28.

Police initially said a man told authorities that he was approached by three other men inside the store and that they started assaulting him.

The man pulled out a gun and fired one time to stop the assault. Dontaye Kentrell Wade, who was 25 at the time, told authorities that the three men continued to beat him after he fired the gun. They then took his gun and ran out of the store. Wade told police he drove home after the assault and then went to a local hospital to be examined. Police said Wade’s injuries were minor and he was released from the hospital.

After the shooting, police Chief Catrina Thompson held a rare late-night news conference, during which she urged people not to conduct their own investigations into online sexual predators. She did not connect the news conference to the shooting. She said at the news conference that vigilante groups do more harm than good because they don’t have the training to conduct successful investigations.

The story took another twist on July 3, when the Winston-Salem Police Department sent out a news release with additional details that made it clear that the news conference was in response to the shooting.

In the release, police identified the three men alleged to have assaulted Wade as Jay Cameron Carnicom, 28, and Joshua Alvin Michael Mundy, 28, both of Freemont, Ohio, and Jason Doanne Chipps, 37, of Marion, Ohio.

Police said the three men were part of an online group called DAP, or Dads Against Predators. Police said the men “lured” Wade to the Target using a social media app called Meet Up. Once Wade came into Target, the three men approached Wade and asked him why he was at the store.

Police did not say in the news release why the three men targeted Wade and Wade has not been charged with any crime.

Police said that one of the men was recording when Wade slapped the phone away, leading to the fight. In the July 3 news release, police revealed for the first time that one of the three men, Carnicom, was injured. He was shot in the lower leg.

The men took Wade’s gun, ran out of the store and got into a vehicle with Ohio tags, police said. Around 3:13 a.m. on June 29, police got information that led them to Wade’s gun on Sunderlund Road. At 11 a.m. that same day, Ohio law-enforcement contacted Winston-Salem police and said Carnicom was being treated for a gunshot wound and had been released from the hospital.

An assistant chief of the Freemont Police Department told WGHP/Fox 8, the Journal’s newsgathering partner, that he has dealt with DAP for years and that members have been banned from various grocery stores in the Ohio area because their meet-ups turned violent. WGHP/Fox8 did not identify the assistant chief in the story.

In 2020, WTOL, a news station in Toledo, Ohio, reported that the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office and Freemont Police Department warned DAP members to stop their efforts or they would be prosecuted, voicing some of the same concerns Thompson did at her news conference in June.

Mundy defended the group’s actions in an interview with WTOL, saying the group is exposing child sex predators.

“I don’t consider myself doing anything different than filming a car accident and posting it on YouTube. In Ohio, I have the right to film anything I want. It doesn’t matter what a third party says. They chose to come to meet me,” Mundy told the news station.

Mundy told WGHP/Fox 8 this summer that he could not go into details but said his group was cooperating with the investigation. Mundy told the news station that he and the other two men did nothing wrong.

He and Carnicom also appeared on a YouTube show where they talked about the Winston-Salem incident. Both men said in the video that they were involved in the Target incident and would no longer meet inside stores or in public places.