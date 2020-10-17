Danby House, site of alleged fight between residents that was encouraged by employees, sued by one of the residents

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a statement Friday, Danby House said, "While we traditionally do not comment on pending litigation, and have not been served with a copy of the complaint, this was an isolated incident of criminal misconduct by three former Danby House employees. Danby House does not, and has never, condoned such egregious misconduct, which is contrary to the training, policies and values of this community. At all times, Danby House has fully cooperated with law enforcement and will continue to do so."

According to the lawsuit, Moore was in the Special Care Unit, which is reserved for residents suffering from dementia and Alzheimer's. On June 19, 2019, she was in her room when the other woman came into her room. The lawsuit said the 71-year-old resident had a history of coming into other resident's rooms and agitating them. She had come into Moore's room before, causing conflict, the lawsuit said.

McKey, Jordan and Tyson, all personal care aides, had come into Moore's room to check on her roommate, who had fallen. The 71-year-old resident began hitting Moore, knocking her back onto her bed, and then started choking her until "she was close to losing consciousness."