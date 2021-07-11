 Skip to main content
Davidson County child injured trying to stop assault, police say
Davidson County child injured trying to stop assault, police say

LEXINGTON — Lexington police said a man faces assault and other charges after police responded to a domestic assault call at 10:52 p.m. Saturday on Ed Tiser Road.

When officers arrived, they learned that Toney Allison, 36, had assaulted his partner, and that her child had tried to stop the assault by using a machete. When Allison attempted to take away the machete, police said, the child received cuts to the face and hands.

The mother and child were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that when officers tried attempted to arrest Allison, he would not initially submit to arrest.

Police said Allison barricaded himself inside the home. After a few hours of negotiations, Allison was arrested without incident, police said.

While he was being transported by police, reports showed, Allison requested medical evaluation and officers took him to the hospital.

Police said Allison is currently at the hospital awaiting formal charges. Once released from medical care, he will be charged with assault on a female, assault by strangulation, felony assault on a child under 12 and assault on an officer.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers (336) 243-2400.

