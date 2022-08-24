 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davidson County man accused of possessing photos of nude children

A Davidson County man is facing charges after he was accused of possessing sexually explicit photos of girls, court records show.

Preston Steven Puckett, 28, of Frye Bridge Road is charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of minors, according to an arrest warrant.

Puckett is accused of possessing photos of partially and fully nude girls, the warrants said. The victims range in age from 3 to 14.

Puckett was released from the Davidson County Jail after he posted a $10,000 bond, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

Puckett is scheduled to appear Sept. 20 in Davidson District Court.

