Davidson County man facing sex offenses after he is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl

A Davidson County man is facing sex offenses after he is accused of having sex last year with a 14-year-old girl, court records show.

Robert Ryan Spivey, 41, of Mount Carmel Road near the Tyro community is charged with two counts of felony sex offense with a child younger than 15 and three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, according to arrest warrants.

Spivey was taken to the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $75,000, a court record shows. Spivey is scheduled to appear Sept. 14 in Davidson District Court.

Spivey is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl and taking improper liberties with her from July 4, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2021, the warrants said.

The allegations against Spivey were reported April 24 to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, said Capt. Cory Mann of the sheriff's office.

The victim talked to a forensic interviewer in May at the Dragonfly House Children's Advocacy Center in Mocksville, Mann said.

Investigators then linked Spivey to the alleged offenses against him, Mann said.