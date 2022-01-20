Davidson County sheriff's deputies find man with fatal gunshot wounds in Lexington

Davidson County sheriff's deputies found a 57-year-old man Wednesday with fatal gunshot wounds in Lexington, authorities said Thursday.
The deputies went to the 300 block of Pinehaven Drive after they received a report about a shooting, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.
The deputies then found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said. The victim was treated at the scene by Davidson County emergency medical technicians, but the man died of his injuries.
The sheriff's office is withholding the victim's name until his family members are notified of his death.
The sheriff's office didn't release the time when the incident happened.
John Hinton
