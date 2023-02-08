A Davidson County sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a suspect Wednesday during a struggle, authorities said.

The Davidson County sheriff's deputies were called to the Arnold Road area, just north of Lexington on a report of a suspicious person, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

When deputies arrived, a suspect was driving a stolen vehicle, the sheriff's office said. A deputy then searched the suspect and a foot chase ensued between that deputy and the suspect.

The deputy caught up with the suspect, and then the deputy attempted to arrest the suspect, the sheriff's office said.

A fight between the deputy and the suspect followed, the sheriff's office said. The deputy then fired his service gun, striking the suspect.

Other first responders then arrived on the scene and provided aid to the suspect and the deputy, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect and the deputy were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident, the sheriff's office said.

Davidson Sheriff Ritchie Simmons declined to identify the deputy or the suspect. Simmons referred further questions to the SBI.