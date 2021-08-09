Davidson County sheriff's deputy struck and killed pedestrian. Lexington police investigating.

A Davidson County sheriff's deputy was in a patrol car when he hit and killed a person walking across a road, according to a statement from the Lexington Police Department.

The sheriff's deputy was driving south on U.S. 29-70 Business at 4:17 a.m. Monday when the collision occurred. The deputy called 911, and Lexington police officers responded. The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

Lexington police did not identify the sheriff's deputy or the person who died. The police department is attempting contact the person's next of kin.

Anyone who has information about the investigation should contact the Lexington Police Department at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area CrimeStoppers at 336-243-2400.

