 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davidson County sheriff's deputy struck and killed pedestrian. Lexington police investigating.
0 Comments
alert top story

Davidson County sheriff's deputy struck and killed pedestrian. Lexington police investigating.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Davidson County sheriff's deputy was in a patrol car when he hit  and killed a person walking across a road, according to a statement from the Lexington Police Department.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The sheriff's deputy was driving south on U.S. 29-70 Business at 4:17 a.m. Monday when the collision occurred. The deputy called 911, and Lexington police officers responded. The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. 

Lexington police did not identify the sheriff's deputy or the person who died. The police department is attempting contact the person's next of kin. 

Anyone who has information about the investigation should contact the Lexington Police Department at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area CrimeStoppers at 336-243-2400. 

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire evacuees take refuge on ship in Greece

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Suit against Wake Forest dismissed. The mother of a man shot to death on campus claimed security was lax.
Crime

Suit against Wake Forest dismissed. The mother of a man shot to death on campus claimed security was lax.

A federal judge ruled in Wake Forest University's favor in a wrongful-death lawsuit over the 2018 fatal shooting of WSSU football player Najee Ali Baker. Baker was shot by Jakier Austin in January 2018 following a party at The Barn on Wake Forest's campus. The judge ruled that there was no way that Wake Forest University officials could have predicted that a homicide would occur on the campus. 

+2
Pilot Mountain woman agrees to plead guilty in Jan. 6 insurrection
Crime

Pilot Mountain woman agrees to plead guilty in Jan. 6 insurrection

Virginia Spencer, the wife of the first North Carolina resident to be arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection, is scheduled to plead guilty in September. No plea agreement has been announced for her husband, Christopher Spencer. The couple are accused of participating in the storming of the U.S. Capitol. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News