Davidson County Sheriff's Office provides details about Thursday's shooting

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office provided details Friday about the circumstances that led to a 16-year-old boy being shot and wounded Thursday in southeastern Davidson County.

Detectives responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of Bob Mountain Road regarding a gunshot wound to the victim's abdomen, the sheriff's office said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. The sheriff's office didn't identify the victim.

Investigators also received a report of four suspects running from the scene.

Detectives found one suspect, Justin Mitchell O'Quinn, 19, walking on Jarrell Road, which is near the crime scene, the sheriff's office said. Investigators later found Joseph Woodrow Turner, 19, and two juvenile suspects in the area near the crime scene.

Detectives determined that the gunshot was accidental and happened during a theft of guns, the sheriff's office said.

O'Quinn and Turner were arrested and each charged with one count of safecracking and one count of larceny of a firearm, according to arrest warrants. O'Quinn and Turner are accused of opening a safe and stealing a handgun from the home on Bob Mountain Road, the warrants said.

O'Quinn and Turner were taken to the Davidson County Jail with O'Quinn's bond set at $10,000 and Turner's bond set at $25,000, the sheriff's office said. They are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 31.

