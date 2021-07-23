 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davidson County Sheriff's Office provides details about Thursday's shooting
0 Comments
top story

Davidson County Sheriff's Office provides details about Thursday's shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office provided details Friday about the circumstances that led to a 16-year-old boy being shot and wounded Thursday in southeastern Davidson County.

Detectives responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of Bob Mountain Road regarding a gunshot wound to the victim's abdomen, the sheriff's office said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. The sheriff's office didn't identify the victim.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Investigators also received a report of four suspects running from the scene.

Detectives found one suspect, Justin Mitchell O'Quinn, 19, walking on Jarrell Road, which is near the crime scene, the sheriff's office said. Investigators later found Joseph Woodrow Turner, 19, and two juvenile suspects in the area near the crime scene.

Detectives determined that the gunshot was accidental and happened during a theft of guns, the sheriff's office said.  

O'Quinn and Turner were arrested and each charged with one count of safecracking and one count of larceny of a firearm, according to arrest warrants. O'Quinn and Turner are accused of opening a safe and stealing a handgun from the home on Bob Mountain Road, the warrants said.

O'Quinn and Turner were taken to the Davidson County Jail with O'Quinn's bond set at $10,000 and Turner's bond set at $25,000, the sheriff's office said. They are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 31.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cancer misinformation common on social media sites

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Winston-Salem man wants murder conviction overturned, saying prosecutor used race in jury selection. Evidence? Prosecutor admitted in open court.
Crime

Winston-Salem man wants murder conviction overturned, saying prosecutor used race in jury selection. Evidence? Prosecutor admitted in open court.

Henry Jerome White is serving life on allegations that he murdered another man during a robbery. He says a prosecutor illegally used race to remove two Black jurors from his trial. And his evidence is straightforward -- the prosecutor admitted to doing so when challenged. But at the time, the courts had a narrow interpretation of a U.S. Supreme Court decision, so his conviction held. Things have changed, and he is asking the courts to reconsider. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News