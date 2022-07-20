Davidson DA hopeful for retrial in Jason Corbett murder case

Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens, who are charged with murdering Irish businessman Jason Corbett nearly seven years ago, could go to trial later this year, Garry Frank, district attorney for Davidson County, said Wednesday.

But nothing is even close to being finalized. In fact, a hearing to get all the prosecutors and defense attorneys to see about setting a trial date hasn't been scheduled. But Frank said he is hopeful that a hearing could be scheduled for sometime in August.

All of that depends on the schedules of the attorneys involved and more importantly, the schedule of the assigned judge, David Hall, who is a resident superior court judge in Forsyth County. Superior court judges are assigned to different counties for periods of six months. A special session of court might have to be scheduled for Hall to hold a hearing.

"I'm still hopeful," Frank said, when asked if a trial could happen later this year.

Molly Corbett, 38, and Thomas Martens, 72, are charged with second-degree murder in Jason Corbett's death on Aug. 2, 2015. Molly Corbett was Jason Corbett's second wife, and Martens is Molly's father and a former FBI agent. They were convicted of second-degree murder after a trial in 2017 and they were each sentenced to 25 years in prison. But in 2020, the N.C. Court of Appeals overturned the convictions, and a year later, the N.C. Supreme Court upheld that ruling.

The case was then sent back to Davidson Superior Court for a retrial.

The last hearing in the case was held on March 11 in Davidson Superior Court. That hearing lasted 20 minutes. Hall noted the "tremendous amount of media coverage" the case has garnered and ordered all attorneys in the case not to make any "extra-judicial" statements, meaning that they cannot make any public comments about the allegations in the case outside the courtroom. Staff members and expert witnesses are also prohibited from making any public comments.

Hall ordered another hearing for May 23, but the hearing was continued.

Jason Corbett, 39, was found beaten to death in the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2015, in the Davidson County home he shared with Molly Corbett, and his two children, Jack and Sarah, from his first marriage. Prosecutors said Molly Corbett and Martens beat Jason to death with a baseball bat and a paving stone. They said the two crushed Jason's skull and hit him at least 12 times in the head.

At the first trial, Martens testified that he beat Jason Corbett repeatedly in an attempt to save the life of his daughter and himself after he said he saw Jason choking Molly Corbett. Molly Corbett and Martens claimed self-defense at trial.

Tracey Corbett Lynch, Jason's sister, has expressed frustration at the delays. In a tweet on July 6, she noted that it has been nearly seven years since her brother died, and it's been 16 months since they were released from jail on bond. "No retrial date, no hearing date to set a retrial date," she said on Twitter.

At the last trial, the statements made by Jack and Sarah to social workers became a key issue. They made statements to social workers at the Union County Department of Social Services and at Dragonfly House Children's Advocacy Center in Mocksville. Defense attorneys said that the children made statements that Jason Corbett physically and emotionally abused Molly Corbett. The attorneys wanted to use those statements to bolster their claims of self-defense.

The trial judge, David Lee, excluded the statements. The N.C. Court of Appeals concluded that Lee's decision was a prejudicial error that denied Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens the chance to make an effective self-defense claim.

Jack and Sarah, who are in the custody of Tracy Corbett Lynch in Ireland, did not testify at the first trial. But they appeared at the hearing in March and are likely to testify at the re-trial.

Frank said he has no idea how long a retrial could take. The first trial lasted about a month.

The stakes are high for the case. Jason Corbett's family has been outspoken about wanting Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens retried. At the first trial, the case received international, national and local news coverage, including an exclusive pre-trial interview that Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens gave ABC News' 20/20. Tracey Corbett Lynch released a book, "My Brother Jason," in which she alleges that Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens committed premeditated cold-blooded murder of her brother. She believes that Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens should be facing first-degree murder.

She is set to release later this year a second book called "Loss and What It Taught Me About Living," that deals with the death of her brother.