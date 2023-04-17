Two area school systems were among systems across the state that received bomb threats Monday that officials believe was unfounded.

Affected systems were Davie County and Lexington City public schools, according to Karen Jarvis, the marketing and communications officer for Davie County Schools.

Threats were also reported from school systems in Lenoir and Camden counties, Jarvis said. The threats came by email. No threat was received by Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, according to Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the district.

No individual schools in the Davie County system were named in the email. The Davie County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the origin of the threat.

Davie Superintendent Jeff Wallace sent an email to parents and students saying that while the threat was not believed to be credible, safety plans were put into place that involved additional law enforcement officers at schools.

In Lexington, Superintendent Anitra Wells took a similar approach, saying that the system would use the threat to check procedures that would be used if the threat were real.