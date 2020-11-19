Death penalty possible in 'atrocious' death of 1-year-old. Clemmons man faces murder charge.

The autopsy report said Perkins placed Carolina face down in a portable playpen at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 22, 2018. Carolina's mother later found the girl unresponsive and face down. EMS first-responders were called, and they moved Carolina to the floor and tried to resuscitate her. Carolina was cold to the touch and rigor mortis had set in, so resuscitative efforts ended, the autopsy report said.

The autopsy report, citing medical records, said Carolina was born with no prenatal or delivery complications but did have a history of eczema.

Her vaccinations were up to date, the report said, but doctors had noted problems during visits.

On Jan. 31, 2018, during a 9-month evaluation, doctors found an uncleaned open wound on her left big toe. Doctors did not know what caused the wound and were concerned about neglect. Forsyth County Child Protective Services was called. A skeletal study was done on Carolina that found nothing unusual.

Carolina returned for a follow-up evaluation on March 22, and the "pediatrician had concerns for the decedent's safety and called CPS to voice her concerns," according to the autopsy report.