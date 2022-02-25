Death penalty pursued against Rural Hall woman accused of killing her 5-year-old adopted son

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officer J.M. Shupe went to the hospital and saw that Kendall had extensive bruising on his body. Kendall also had an abrasion on the tip of his penis and a laceration on his scrotum, the search warrants said.

Dr. William Harrison, a pathologist at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, performed an autopsy and concluded that Kendall died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, which caused his brain to swell and led to a lack of oxygen, according to the search warrants. Harrison also found cuts, bruises, and other marks that were left by some kind of object, the search warrants said. A belt buckle mark on Kendall's body appeared to match a belt that investigators had seized from Kimberly Smith's house, search warrants said.

Detectives compared the masking tape found at the scene and concluded that it had been used to tape Kendall's mouth shut by wrapping it twice around his head and neck, according to search warrants.