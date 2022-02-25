Death penalty pursued against Rural Hall woman accused of killing her 5-year-old adopted son

A Forsyth County prosecutor announced her intent to pursue the death penalty against a Rural Hall woman accused of physically abusing and then killing her 5-year-old adopted son.
Kimberly Monique Smith, 37, of the 2300 block of Whisperwood Street, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 6, 2021 death of 5-year-old Kendall Marquise Smith. She is also facing a charge of felony intentional child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury in connection to Kendall's 6-year-old brother, according to court records.
Assistant District Attorney Belinda Foster said in Forsyth Superior Court that she wanted to have the case declared capital. She said the alleged murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel as one of the 11 aggravating circumstances that prosecutors can use to pursue the death penalty.
Judge Andrew Hanford of Forsyth Superior Court declared that the case was capital and ordered that Smith be assigned a second attorney, as required under state law. Paul James currently represents her.
Winston-Salem police officers went to Kimberly Smith's home at 9:49 p.m. on June 6, along with emergency-medical technicians, after getting a 911 call about an unresponsive child.
Officers found Gwendolyn Moultrie Rice, Smith's friend, performing CPR on Kendall in a bedroom. Kendall was taken to Brenner Children's Hospital. Kendall was pronounced dead at 10:53 p.m. that same night, search warrants said.
Officer J.M. Shupe went to the hospital and saw that Kendall had extensive bruising on his body. Kendall also had an abrasion on the tip of his penis and a laceration on his scrotum, the search warrants said.
Dr. William Harrison, a pathologist at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, performed an autopsy and concluded that Kendall died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, which caused his brain to swell and led to a lack of oxygen, according to the search warrants. Harrison also found cuts, bruises, and other marks that were left by some kind of object, the search warrants said. A belt buckle mark on Kendall's body appeared to match a belt that investigators had seized from Kimberly Smith's house, search warrants said.
Detectives compared the masking tape found at the scene and concluded that it had been used to tape Kendall's mouth shut by wrapping it twice around his head and neck, according to search warrants.
Smith initially told investigators that she had been playing with Kendall in the upstairs hallway, holding Kendall under his arms and lifting him in the air about six to seven feet, the search warrants said. She said she tripped over his brother, falling on the floor and dropping Kendall on his head. She told investigators that Kendall cried and then went limp.
But the brother told a social worker with the Forsyth County Department of Social Services that this did not happen and also said that Kimberly Smith had spanked him and Kendall with a wooden yardstick the night before for drinking out of a sippy cup belonging to Rice's son. The brother also told the social worker that his mother had struck Kendall with a belt and a phone charger and had flicked his and Kendall's genitalia for wetting the bed, according to the search warrants.
Search warrants said Kimberly Smith eventually told investigators that she had taped Kendall's mouth shut to keep him from screaming and that she had hit him with a yardstick and charger cord. She told detectives that Kendall was running "suicide drills" as punishment for drinking after 5 p.m. "when he fell back on his head and started losing consciousness. She said she put Kendall in the bathtub and ran water over him to try to wake him up while also performing what are called sternum rubs. She did this for 30 minutes before she called Rice over, and Rice called 911.
One of the search warrants alleged that Smith had searched online for funeral homes or locations that perform cremations.
