Death penalty sought against couple charged in murder of woman in her Winston-Salem home.

A Forsyth County prosecutor is seeking the death penalty against a man and a woman accused of breaking into a Winston-Salem woman's house, holding her hostage, stabbing her to death and robbing her.
Winston-Salem police found Michele Ruth Lowder, 45, of Tipperary Lane in her bathtub with her feet bound and her head wrapped in tape, according to search warrants.
Tyree Lashauna Mosby, 19, and Alexis Olacia Knox, 20, were indicted on Feb. 7 with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and armed robbery in Lowder's death.
They both appeared separately in Forsyth Superior Court on Thursday afternoon for what is known as a Rule 24 hearing, where a judge determines whether prosecutors can pursue the death penalty. Prosecutors have to present at least one of 11 possible aggravating circumstances to seek the death penalty. An example is that the killing was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel.
For Mosby, Assistant District Attorney Belinda Foster did not publicly announce which of the aggravating circumstances she was using in seeking the death penalty. Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court declared the case capital, meaning that Mosby could face the death penalty if he is convicted by a jury of first-degree murder.
Paul James, Knox's attorney, announced in court that Forsyth County prosecutors need to say which of the 11 aggravating circumstances they are using to pursue the death penalty. Foster told Gottlieb that for Knox, the aggravating circumstance was that Knox committed the murder to get money. Gottlieb also declared the case against Knox as capital.
Now that prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty, state law requires that Mosby and Knox must each be represented by two attorneys. Jerry Jordan is currently representing Mosby.
Missing person report
Winston-Salem police have said that Mosby and Knox broke into Lowder's house on Tipperary Lane at 9 p.m. Sept. 25, 2021, taking Lowder hostage and robbing her of various electronics and a debit card worth $500, according to arrest warrants.
The arrest warrants said they had a knife.
According to search warrants, the investigation into Lowder's death started as a missing person report.
On Sept. 27, 2021, Pam Cecil called the Winston-Salem Police Department, saying Lowder had not shown up for work. She told police it was unusual for Lowder to miss work. She also told police she texted Lowder and got a text back indicating that Lowder was out of town. Later, according to search warrants, Cecil got another text from Lowder's phone, saying that Lowder had COVID-19. Cecil also got a text from Lowder's phone saying that Lowder was going to have lunch with people. Cecil told police that this was not Lowder's normal routine.
Winston-Salem police officers went to Lowder's house on Tipperary Lane. The officers knocked on the door and got no response. They then sent a text to Lowder's phone and got a return text asking who needed to know.
When officers got into the house, they found Lowder's nude body in a bathtub, with tape around her head and her feet bound. They saw lacerations and puncture wounds to her throat.
Lowder's car was later found at the Rodeway Inn on Patterson Avenue. Officers took Mosby into custody. Mosby had Lowder's phone, police said.
Asked her to come upstairs
Police identified Knox and brought her in for an interview. During that interview, according to search warrants, she said Mosby was her boyfriend, and that Mosby brought her to Lowder's house under the pretense that the house was abandoned.
Knox told police that she had been in the basement for an hour when Mosby told her to come upstairs, where she saw Lowder, whose hands and ankles were bound. Knox said Lowder was naked. Mosby tried to get Lowder's PIN number for her bank account and then tried to suffocate Lowder by tying a purple cloth around her head.
When that didn't work, according to the search warrants, Knox said Mosby wrapped white tape around Lowder's head before "slitting her throat." The two took a laptop, electronic speaker and another cellphone, Knox told police, according to search warrants.
A trial date has not yet been set for either Mosby or Knox.
Mosby is also charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault in the shooting of Jamel R. Allen in Sharon, Penn.
