Death penalty sought against couple charged in murder of woman in her Winston-Salem home.

Winston-Salem police officers went to Lowder's house on Tipperary Lane. The officers knocked on the door and got no response. They then sent a text to Lowder's phone and got a return text asking who needed to know.

When officers got into the house, they found Lowder's nude body in a bathtub, with tape around her head and her feet bound. They saw lacerations and puncture wounds to her throat.

Lowder's car was later found at the Rodeway Inn on Patterson Avenue. Officers took Mosby into custody. Mosby had Lowder's phone, police said.

Asked her to come upstairs

Police identified Knox and brought her in for an interview. During that interview, according to search warrants, she said Mosby was her boyfriend, and that Mosby brought her to Lowder's house under the pretense that the house was abandoned.

Knox told police that she had been in the basement for an hour when Mosby told her to come upstairs, where she saw Lowder, whose hands and ankles were bound. Knox said Lowder was naked. Mosby tried to get Lowder's PIN number for her bank account and then tried to suffocate Lowder by tying a purple cloth around her head.