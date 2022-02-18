Death row inmate convicted of killing two women in Forsyth and Stokes counties in the 1990s dies from natural causes.

A Mount Airy man who was in death row for murdering two women in Forsyth and Stokes counties in 1991 died Thursday night of natural causes. The same day he died, a joint consent order requesting new DNA testing in one of the murder cases had been sent to a Stokes County judge.
Carl Stephen Moseley, 56, died at 9:58 p.m. Thursday at Central Prison Healthcare Complex, a hospital that treats prison inmates from around the state, prison officials said in a news release. State prison officials declined to provide any further details, citing medical privacy laws.
Christine Mumma, director of the N.C. Center for Actual Innocence, was representing Moseley in his efforts to prove his innocence and said Friday that Moseley died from cancer. He was diagnosed in June 2021 with Stage 4 stomach cancer, Mumma said.
Moseley was convicted of first-degree murder in 1992 in Forsyth County in the death of Deborah Jane Henley, 38. And then in 1993, he was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree rape and first-degree sexual offense in the death of 35-year-old Dorothy Woods Johnson in Stokes County. He was sentenced to death in both killings and also received a life sentence for the rape and sexual assault convictions.
Johnson was found on April 12, 1991, in a secluded area in a Stokes County development. According to testimony, she had been raped, beaten, cut and strangled.
On July 26, 1991, Henley's body was found in a cornfield off Bethania Road. A pathologist testified that she had been beaten, stabbed, cut and sexually assaulted.
Both women were last seen alive at the SRO nightclub on North Patterson Avenue. Witnesses said Henley had accepted a ride from Moseley. Johnson was last seen at the nightclub, dancing with Moseley.
Mumma said Moseley first contacted the N.C. Center for Actual Innocence in 2015. Mark Pickett, an attorney for the Center for Death Penalty Litigation, also represented Moseley. Pickett could not be reached for comment on Friday.
Eventually, Mumma said she filed a motion for post-conviction DNA testing in the Stokes County case. A judge denied the motion and Mumma said she appealed the decision. The N.C. Attorney General's Office agreed to consent to the DNA testing. Mumma dropped her appeal.
A consent order signed by Mumma and Kimberly N. Callahan, a special deputy attorney general, was sent to a Stokes Superior Court judge on Thursday for the judge's signature.
Even though he faced a cancer diagnosis, Mumma said Moseley consistently claimed his innocence of both murders and wanted to get out of prison so he could be with his family.
"He was adamant about his innocence," she said.
In 2010, Moseley was among hundreds of inmates on death row who filed claims under the Racial Justice Act, which was signed into law the previous year. Under the law, death-row inmates could use statistics and other evidence to prove that racial bias played a role in their sentencing. If they prove such bias, they could have their death sentences converted to life without parole.
Moseley, who was white, raised the issue of "reverse discrimination" in his filing. He said he was discriminated against because he was white. In general, studies have shown that defendants are more likely to face the death penalty if at least one of the victims is white. Moseley's motion argued that the alleged reverse discrimination stemmed from efforts to stamp out bias against Black people.
In 2011, the Racial Justice Act passed its first constitutional challenge based on claims filed by Moseley and another inmate, Errol Duke Moses, after a hearing in Forsyth Superior Court. Judge William Z. Wood, who has since retired, ruled that the state law was constitutional, rejecting arguments from Forsyth County prosecutors that the law was too vague and broad and subject to multiple interpretations.
A Republican-led General Assembly repealed the law in 2013, but litigation has continued over the Racial Justice Act, going all the way up to the N.C. Supreme Court.
