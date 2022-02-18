Death row inmate convicted of killing two women in Forsyth and Stokes counties in the 1990s dies from natural causes.

In 2010, Moseley was among hundreds of inmates on death row who filed claims under the Racial Justice Act, which was signed into law the previous year. Under the law, death-row inmates could use statistics and other evidence to prove that racial bias played a role in their sentencing. If they prove such bias, they could have their death sentences converted to life without parole.

Moseley, who was white, raised the issue of "reverse discrimination" in his filing. He said he was discriminated against because he was white. In general, studies have shown that defendants are more likely to face the death penalty if at least one of the victims is white. Moseley's motion argued that the alleged reverse discrimination stemmed from efforts to stamp out bias against Black people.

In 2011, the Racial Justice Act passed its first constitutional challenge based on claims filed by Moseley and another inmate, Errol Duke Moses, after a hearing in Forsyth Superior Court. Judge William Z. Wood, who has since retired, ruled that the state law was constitutional, rejecting arguments from Forsyth County prosecutors that the law was too vague and broad and subject to multiple interpretations.

A Republican-led General Assembly repealed the law in 2013, but litigation has continued over the Racial Justice Act, going all the way up to the N.C. Supreme Court.

