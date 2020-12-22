Death sentences and executions are at historic lows in North Carolina and the rest of the country, new report says

Death sentences and executions reached new historic lows, partially caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year, according to a new report from the Death Penalty Information Center last week.
And the federal government executed more people — 10 in the last six months of the year — than any of the state systems combined. State systems had a total of seven executions. A total of 17 executions happened across the country.
Eighteen new death sentences were handed down this year, most in the first three months of the year before the pandemic resulted in shuttered courtrooms across the country.
The death sentences were handed down in just seven states, including California, Texas and Florida. And executions happened in five states, including Alabama and Georgia.
With jury trials shuttered for most of the year, North Carolina did not have a single new death sentence, down from the three death sentences in 2019. Before last year, the state had one new death sentence over a period of four years, according to Robert Dunham, executive director of the Washington, D.C.-based Death Penalty Information Center and lead author of the report that came out Dec. 16.
The numbers are skewed because of the pandemic. But Dunham said even if the pandemic had not happened, the country was still poised for another year of having fewer death sentences and fewer executions.
"I think the experience in North Carolina is similar to what we are seeing across the country," Dunham said in an interview Dec. 16. "When states began providing competent representation in capital cases, death sentences dropped, and we've seen significant declines across the country over the course of the last decade."
North Carolina hasn't executed anyone since 2006, when Samuel Flippen, a Forsyth County man, was put to death. Executions have been put on hold over continuing litigation over the now-repealed Racial Justice Act and other issues.
The last person in Forsyth County to get the death penalty was Juan Carlos Rodriguez in 2014. Rodriguez was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his wife. Prosecutors said he strangled his wife to death and then decapitated her. The N.C. Supreme Court, however, overturned Rodriguez's death sentence in 2018 and ordered a new sentencing hearing, which is still pending.
Since then, Forsyth County has held two other capital cases — Anthony Vinh Nguyen, charged in the robbery and fatal shooting of an Ardmore woman, and Charles Thomas Stacks, accused of killing a 2-year-old boy. Both men were convicted at trial, but the jury in each case recommended life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Other cases where prosecutors pursued the death penalty have ended in a plea deal. The most recent involved Tyrone Donte Gladden, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of first-degree murder and received two sentences of life in prison. Gladden was accused of killing a Winston-Salem man and woman who lived in the same apartment as he did, dismembering them and placing the remains in the woods behind the apartment.
Forsyth County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in at least five pending murder cases. Jim O'Neill, Forsyth County's elected district attorney, said Thursday that his office reserves the death penalty for the most "heinous, atrocious and cruel murders." And he also said that North Carolinians still overwhelmingly support the death penalty in appropriate cases, though the report cites national polls indicating continued rising opposition to the death penalty.
"We will continue to pursue this ultimate punishment against the cold blooded killers who showed no mercy for their innocent and vulnerable victims," he said. "People deserve to live in a community where they can feel safe and where murderers know in advance that I will pursue the ultimate justice on behalf of innocent victims, who wanted nothing more than to be able to live their lives and enjoy their precious time here on earth."
Dunham said prosecutors are one of the biggest drivers in new death sentences. Across the country and in Raleigh, voters have elected prosecutors who have pledged to either stop using the death penalty or use it more rarely. What Dunham describes as "reform prosecutors" have been elected in counties that comprise 12 percent of the country's death row.
"We're seeing voters at the local level opting for using the death penalty less," he said.
And many prosecutors, even ones who strongly support the death penalty, are considering other factors in whether to pursue the death penalty, including cost. Trials involving the death penalty are often the most expensive in the criminal justice system, requiring criminal defense attorneys to spend hours to investigate a case and a large jury pool. These trials tend to be lengthy.
The pandemic has resulted in backlogs of criminal cases in North Carolina and across the country. That means it will take even longer for a death penalty murder case to come to trial, Dunham said.
"Prosecutors have to consider the costs and the outcome in determining whether it's worthwhile to seek the death penalty," he said. "I think those concerns may be magnified after the pandemic, particularly the cost concerns."
While North Carolina wasn't that much different than the rest of the country in most respects, it did stand out in one stark way — race. Specifically, the N.C. Supreme Court handed down a series of decisions this year in connection to the Racial Justice Act. The Racial Justice Act allowed death-row inmates to challenge their sentences if they believed racism played a significant role in their case. If successful, they would have their sentences commuted to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The court ruled that the repeal of the Racial Justice Act could not be retroactively applied to death-row inmates who had already filed claims. The court also upheld decisions in three cases where a judge ruled in favor of their Racial Justice Act claims.
"I think the Racial Justice Act decision exemplifies more than anything else this year what we've seen with capital punishment in the national awakening to issues of systemic and endemic racism in the administration of criminal laws," Dunham said.
He said death-row inmates presented extensive evidence that race played a role in their cases.
"The court did what the law requires, and the consequences of that are that death sentences that were a product of decades of discrimination may not be allowed to be carried out," Dunham said.
