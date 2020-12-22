Death sentences and executions are at historic lows in North Carolina and the rest of the country, new report says

Other cases where prosecutors pursued the death penalty have ended in a plea deal. The most recent involved Tyrone Donte Gladden, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of first-degree murder and received two sentences of life in prison. Gladden was accused of killing a Winston-Salem man and woman who lived in the same apartment as he did, dismembering them and placing the remains in the woods behind the apartment.

Forsyth County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in at least five pending murder cases. Jim O'Neill, Forsyth County's elected district attorney, said Thursday that his office reserves the death penalty for the most "heinous, atrocious and cruel murders." And he also said that North Carolinians still overwhelmingly support the death penalty in appropriate cases, though the report cites national polls indicating continued rising opposition to the death penalty.

"We will continue to pursue this ultimate punishment against the cold blooded killers who showed no mercy for their innocent and vulnerable victims," he said. "People deserve to live in a community where they can feel safe and where murderers know in advance that I will pursue the ultimate justice on behalf of innocent victims, who wanted nothing more than to be able to live their lives and enjoy their precious time here on earth."