Denise Hines wins another term as Forsyth County Clerk of Superior Court.

Denise Hines has won another term as Forsyth County Clerk of Superior Court after defeating two Democratic challengers in Tuesday's primary, according to complete yet unofficial results.

Because no Republican candidate is running, Hines will take office after the Nov. 8 general elections.

Hines won 56.6% of the vote while Flowers got 36.43%. Snow was in last place with only 6.91% of the vote, according to complete but unofficial results.

“I appreciate the faith and support our community has in me as their Clerk of Court,” Hines said Tuesday night. “I look forward to serving our community for the next four years.”

Hines, 49, was first elected in November 2020 after defeating the previous incumbent, Renita Linville, in the Democratic primary the previous March.

Linville had been appointed to fill the unexpired term of Susan Frye, who retired as the clerk in June 2019.

Hines ran against two Democratic challengers — Tina Flowers and John Snow. Flowers, 49, is a former assistant county attorney in Guilford County who handled child support cases. She also worked as a child support official under a contract with the Forsyth County Department of Social Services.

Snow, 59, served as a Forsyth County magistrate for five years and previously worked as a deputy clerk and as a magistrate in Surry and Stokes counties.

During the race, Flowers and Snow said they had concerns about how the clerk's office was run. Flowers pointed to high staff attrition, case backlog and tension in the Forsyth County courthouse. She also mentioned that the clerk's office had sent notices directly to clients who had retained counsel.

Snow said there had been mistakes in criminal and civil court records and that district- and superior-court judges had issued multiple and redundant orders for arrest for criminal defendants who had failed to appear in court.

All three candidates touted their experience.

Hines has said that her top priority, if re-elected, would be to oversee the moving of the office's employees, court files, supplies and services into the new Forsyth County courthouse, which is being built along Chestnut Street. The courthouse is scheduled to be completed in March 2023.

Hines said she also plans to continue the office's training of its employees. Before she began her duties in 2020, only 20 employees in the clerk's office had taken the state's continuing education courses in a three-year period.

Hines also said that as the COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols have been reduced, she wants to talk with community groups, churches, schools and residents who live in assisted living centers and discover what they need to know about the clerk's office.

Hines manages a staff of about 100 employees, she said.

In North Carolina, clerks of superior court and their staffs are responsible for all clerical and record-keeping functions of the district and superior courts, according to the UNC School of Government.

Clerks and their staffs perform some judicial functions. Under state law, the elected clerks are ex-officio judges of probate cases, and they have jurisdiction over certain foreclosures, guardianships, divorces, adoptions, name changes and other pre- and post- judgment remedies, according to the UNC School of Government.

