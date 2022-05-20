Deputies: Child was inside car whose driver led officers on a high-speed chase

Forsyth County sheriff's deputies arrested a Winston-Salem man they said led them on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph. He also is accused in a nearby home break-in and faces child-abuse charges after a woman and child were found inside the car police were chasing, authorities said.

After the chase, the suspect told deputies he'd taken Fentanyl after breaking into the home, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. The suspect was rushed to a hospital. He is now facing 18 criminal charges.

According to a news release, deputies tried to stop a car at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at East 25th Street and Liberty Street for a traffic violation. The driver, later identified by deputies as Dexter Donell Funderburk Jr., was in a gray Nissan Maxima.

The Sheriff's Office alleges that Funderburk refused to stop. Deputies pursued him and briefly lost sight of the car.

They found the vehicle, the sheriff's office said, on Utopia Road, with a woman and a child inside. The sheriff's office said deputies determined that Funderburk broke into a house in the area. When Funderburk was located, he told deputies he had swallowed Fentanyl while in the house, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived, and Funderburk was taken to a local hospital for treatment. After he was released from the hospital, Funderburk was booked into the Forsyth County jail.

Funderburk, 28, faces numerous charges, including felony fleeing to elude arrest, breaking and entering, misdemeanor child abuse, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance and felony altering, destroying or stealing evidence of criminal conduct. Funderburk was also served five outstanding arrest warrants from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

He is in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $26,525.

