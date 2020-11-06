Deputies claim immunity in wrongful-death lawsuit. They’re accused of excessive force in fatally shooting passenger after chase in Davidson County.

“Defendants allege that at all times relevant to this action, they were acting without malice and with a good faith belief that their duties were carried out in accordance with the laws and the Constitutions of the United States and the State of North Carolina, and as such, are protected by the Doctrine of Public Officials immunity as well as qualified immunity,” Flanagan writes in court papers.

Flanagan also argues that Hendrick’s death was the result of actions by “third persons over which Defendants had no control or responsibility,” referencing Boothe.

John Vermitsky, one of the plaintiff's attorneys, declined to comment Thursday.

According to the lawsuit, the chase started around 2 a.m. March 26. Hendrick was in the front passenger seat. In the back seat was 18-year-old Deven McKay Mathis.

Boothe had just dropped off Mathis’ girlfriend and was driving on Lewisville-Clemmons Road toward Peace Haven Road in Clemmons. Boothe ran a yellow light, and a Forsyth County deputy turned on his blue lights in an attempt to stop Boothe. Boothe did not stop, and the sheriff’s deputy gave chase.