KERNERSVILLE — A Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man during a hostage situation in Kernersville on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred about 8:15 a.m. on Old Valley School Road, said Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

The dead man was identified as James Phillip White Jr., 48, of Kernersville. Authorities said he was shot after he came toward deputies while holding a sledgehammer. After the shooting, White was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The incident started on nearby Valleydale, where neighbors saw a man sleeping in a car and called deputies to ask for a wellness check.

Before deputies arrived, White drove to his house on Old Valley School Road.

White went into the house and barricaded himself inside, Howell said. A woman described as the suspect's "significant other" was inside the house too, and she became a hostage as the situation unfolded. The woman texted neighbors that the man would not let her out.

The man took the woman into another room. When he did so, deputies forced their way into the room and White came toward them with a sledgehammer, the sheriff's office.

Deputies fired one shot, killing the man, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough told reporters Thursday morning during a press conference within sight of the crime scene.

The hostage wasn’t harmed.

The deputy who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave, Howell said. The sheriff’s office isn’t identifying the deputy.

“It is no small thing to take a man’s life even if it’s ultimately to protect the lives of others,” Howell said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure in such incidents.

Kimbrough said the sheriff’s office is doing an internal investigation of the shooting.

Will be updated...