Deputies look for suspect in Sept. 18 fatal shooting in Davidson County.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection with the Sept. 18 shooting death of a Rowan County man, authorities said.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office have obtained an arrest warrant charging Curtis Lee Wall, 40, of Oakdale Lane in the Tyro community with murder, the sheriff's office said.

At 12:36 p.m. on Sept. 18, sheriff’s deputies responded to the Food Lion store off N.C. 150 in the Tyro community, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputies also received a report that a shooting had occurred at a home on Oakdale Lane, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies and Davidson County emergency-medical technicians also responded to that scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators learned that two victims were taken from the scene of the shooting to a parking lot of the West Davidson Village shopping center at 4705 N.C. 150 South in Lexington, the sheriff's office said. The Food Lion is in that shopping center.

Emergency-medical technicians performed life-saving measures on Tyler Burgwyn Brady, 28, of Gold Hill in Rowan County, the sheriff’s office said. However, Brady died from the injuries that he sustained in the shooting.

A 29-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital where she received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect left the scene of the shooting before deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about Wall’s whereabouts can call the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at 336-242-2105 or the Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.