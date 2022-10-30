Deputies nab man wanted in Sept. 18 homicide where victim was taken to Food Lion parking lot in Tyro

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man wanted in the Sept. 18 slaying that brought deputies to the parking lot of the Food Lion grocery store in Tyro, authorities said.

On Saturday, the sheriff's office said, investigators got a tip that Curtis Lee Wall, wanted in the Sept. 18 death of Gold Hill resident Tyler Burgwyn Brady, was to be found at a home in the Arcadia community in northern Davidson County.

An emergency response team surrounded the home in Arcadia on Saturday and took Wall into custody without incident, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office reported. Wall was placed in the Davidson County Jail with no bond allowed.

The sheriff's office said that emergency communicators received a call around 12:36 p.m. on Sept. 18 with a report of a shooting at a residence on Oakdale Lane in Tyro.

While deputies and emergency medical personnel responded, it was learned that the two shooting victims had been taken from the scene of the shooting and transported to the parking lot of the West Davidson Village Shopping Center, where the Tyro Food Lion is located.

Brady, who was 28, was treated for his injuries by emergency medical personnel, who were unable to save him. The second victim, who is a 29-year-old woman, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and treated for her injuries, which were described as not being life-threatening.

The suspect in the shooting was identified as Wall, who is 40 years old and who was said to have lived at the residence where the shooting took place.

Investigators with the criminal investigations division of the sheriff's office obtained a warrant for Wall's arrest on a charge of murder, and asked people to contact them if they knew where Wall was staying.

Meanwhile, on Oct. 17 the case was presented to a grand jury in Davidson County and a true bill of indictment was issued for Wall on a charge of first degree murder.