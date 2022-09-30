Deputies pepper sprayed a crowd at a high school football game in Winston-Salem. No students involved, says WSFCS spokesman.

Forsyth County sheriff's deputies used pepper-spray to break up a commotion during the football game Thursday night between Mount Tabor and East Forsyth high schools. A spokeswoman for the sheriff's office said no one was arrested or injured. School officials say no students were involved in the run-in at Mount Tabor.

The game ended early after the disturbance broke out.

Brent Campbell, a spokesman for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said a woman got into an argument with a sheriff's deputy. That caused a commotion and a large group of people gathered, Campbell told the Journal. Campbell said there were no weapons.

Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said Forsyth County deputies responded to the run-in and intervened.

"Due to the crowd not responding to verbal commands, OC spray (pepper spray) was utilized to safely, quickly, and effectively de-escalate the situation," Howell said in a statement. "As is standard procedure, medical personnel responded and assessed the individuals (affected) by the OC spray."

Howell said the sheriff's office received no reports of injuries and no arrests were made.

Around the time the argument occurred, East Forsyth was leading Mount Tabor with 3 minutes, 43 seconds left in the game. Fans and players from both sides of Bob Sapp Field started moving toward the scoreboard end of the field. Some people left the stadium. The game was declared over at approximately 9:15 p.m. The final score was 31-13.

"It's my understanding that the game was ended out of an abundance of caution," Howell said.

This was the second time a game in the Triad had ended early because of a commotion outside the stadium.

Earlier this month, a game between Durham Hillside and Dudley at J.A. Tarpley Stadium in Greensboro was suspended at halftime because of fights in the stadium and in the parking lot.

Hillside led that game 15-8 on Sept. 2, and Hillside eventually was declared the winner when the schools were unable to agree on a plan to complete the game.