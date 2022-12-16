Deputy found dog's body tethered to a clothesline cable. Winston-Salem man faces cruelty charge.

A Winston-Salem man is facing an animal-cruelty charge after a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy found a dead dog in a home's backyard last month, authorities said Friday.

Timothy Elisha King, 31, was arrested and charged with one count of felony cruelty to an animal and one misdemeanor count of restraining a dog by using a tether, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

A Forsyth County resident contacted the sheriff's office on Nov. 15, regarding a dog being tethered in the backyard of a home, the sheriff's office said.

A deputy then went to the home and met with the dog's owner, the sheriff's office said. The owner told the deputy that the dog had died and allowed the deputy to see the dog's body in the backyard.

The dog was tethered to a cable attached to a clothesline post, the sheriff's office said. An arrest warrant accuses King of killing the dog by leaving the dog tethered in "deadly cold weather" and "failing to feed the dog, resulting in death by malnutrition."

The deputy seized the dog's body and sent it to the Northwestern Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab for a necropsy.

The lab results revealed that the dog likely died of starvation, the sheriff's office said.

A veterinarian who specializes in forensic examination is studying the lab results to determine the conditions that led to the dog's death, the sheriff's office said.

"There is a correlation between how a community cares for its animals and how we care for one another," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said. "We must always protect those who cannot look after themselves.

"Here at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, we will always care for, show compassion to, and fight for those who cannot do so for themselves, whether they are two-legged or four-legged members of our community," Kimbrough said.