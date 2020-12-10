Deputy killed Wilkes man's dog, charges show

When Sky didn't come home last fall, Lane Wilkins feared the worst.
Sky was a 3-year-old husky that came to Wilkins and his wife as a rescue dog. A neighbor had rescued Sky from a puppy mill, and when given the chance to raise him, the Wilkinses said yes.
Everybody in the neighborhood liked Sky, who was an active dog as all huskies are, Wilkins said. Sky never bothered anyone and always came back to the Wilkins home in rural northeastern Wilkes County.
Wilkins started looking for his dog, and neighbors joined in to help, he said.
"We searched every road, every side ditch, and put up signs," Wilkins said. "We knew something was up because Sky came home every night. My gut feeling was that he had been killed."
Another month rolled by, and still no Sky. During the search, Wilkins put up a Facebook page called Justice for Sky and kept friends and followers up to date with the search.
In early January, Wilkins found Sky's body. He had decided to have another look for Sky, and went walking along the land at Elkin Creek near his house.
"I had been up and down through there a couple times and never found him," he said. "This time, I got a glimpse of his collar."
The dog's body had been placed in the creek and was covered by debris.
Wilkins called the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office, which began an investigation.
The report shows that a man named Jacy Jenkins told investigators that the man who killed the dog was Grant Lee Cothern, who was at the time a deputy in the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office.
Jenkins "stated that Lee killed the dog," the report states. "He stated that Lee killed the dog because it had killed a fawn in his bait pile."
Jenkins also told investigators that he had told Wilkins who killed the dog "because it was the right thing to do."
Wilkes deputies turned the investigation over to the State Bureau of Investigation on Jan. 13 because the case involved a deputy. That same day, personnel records show, Cothern was separated from the sheriff's office as a deputy.
Records showed Cothern was hired in April of 2017.
Following an investigation, and with the district attorney's office's direction, Cothern was charged on Sept. 2 with one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty.
Cothern declined comment. According to court officials in Wilkes, Cothern, who has pleaded not guilty, will next be in court on Feb. 19.
Wilkins said the main thing he was interested in through the experience was to raise awareness of animal abuse.
"We gave the guy an opportunity to apologize," Wilkins said. "I said, 'We know you killed the dog. Just reimburse us for the dog.' "
