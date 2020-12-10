Deputy killed Wilkes man's dog, charges show

When Sky didn't come home last fall, Lane Wilkins feared the worst.

Sky was a 3-year-old husky that came to Wilkins and his wife as a rescue dog. A neighbor had rescued Sky from a puppy mill, and when given the chance to raise him, the Wilkinses said yes.

Everybody in the neighborhood liked Sky, who was an active dog as all huskies are, Wilkins said. Sky never bothered anyone and always came back to the Wilkins home in rural northeastern Wilkes County.

Wilkins started looking for his dog, and neighbors joined in to help, he said.

"We searched every road, every side ditch, and put up signs," Wilkins said. "We knew something was up because Sky came home every night. My gut feeling was that he had been killed."

Another month rolled by, and still no Sky. During the search, Wilkins put up a Facebook page called Justice for Sky and kept friends and followers up to date with the search.

In early January, Wilkins found Sky's body. He had decided to have another look for Sky, and went walking along the land at Elkin Creek near his house.

"I had been up and down through there a couple times and never found him," he said. "This time, I got a glimpse of his collar."