Derek Chauvin's conviction of murder in George Floyd's death reflects a rare instance of accountability for police, legal experts said.

Less than a year after George Floyd died, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of Floyd's murder, and the mere fact of a police officer being held accountable in the criminal justice system is highly unusual, legal experts said.
"It's very rare," said Carissa Byrne Hessick, the Ransdell Distinguished professor of law at UNC Chapel Hill.
But the evidence in this case was overwhelming, she said, particularly the number of law-enforcement officers who came into the courtroom to testify against Chauvin, including the current police chief, Hessick said.
"There was a lot of evidence in this case, and it was very clear that law-enforcement was not standing behind Derek Chauvin," she said.
Prosecutors' strategy from the beginning was to convince the jury that Chauvin's conduct was completely unreasonable, Hessick said.
"To have so many come through the courtroom was to create the impression that there was no disputing how negligent this officer had been and how big of a violation his behavior was compared to the law-enforcement norms," she said.
But advocates say that Chauvin's conviction of murder doesn't mitigate the continued need for systemic change in the criminal justice system. Chantal Stevens, executive director of ACLU of North Carolina, said in a statement that the "murder of a Black man by the hands of a police officer was not an isolated incident."
"Until we address systemic problems that lead to police abuse of power, disparate treatment, and excessive force against Black and Brown communities, what happened in Minneapolis could just as easily happen in Mooresville or Mebane," Stevens said.
She said Tuesday's guilty verdict cannot lull people into complacency.
"Instead, we must renew our conviction to create a world where it is unacceptable for police to use violence and harassment to target Black people, something that has happened since slave patrols were created to monitor, control, and oppress Black communities," Stevens said.
Kami Chavis, a Wake Forest University law professor and director of the law school's Criminal Justice Program, said Tuesday that it would have been a watershed moment if Chauvin had been found not guilty, despite all the evidence and testimony against him.
"But sadly, there are lots of cases where there's overwhelming evidence and we see acquittals," she said.
This was not the case, she said, of an officer shooting a violent person after a chase. Chauvin had three other officers with him and they were all responding to a call about Floyd allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a store, she said.
"That the result would be that Floyd would be killed is horrific," Chavis said.
Chavis cited something that one of the prosecutors said in closing arguments — that this was not an anti-police prosecution but a pro-police prosecution.
"You do not want people like Derek Chauvin in your ranks," she said. "There are many honorable police officers who serve, and Derek Chauvin has sullied their profession."
But there is also need for systematic change, Chavis said, citing the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker who was shot and killed in March 2020 by Louisville police officers executing a search warrant at her apartment.
"This trial was a victory for George Floyd and his family," she said. "There has been some accountability for his death, but this, by no means, is indicative of a sea change in policing or in our culture."
336-727-7326