Derek Chauvin's conviction of murder in George Floyd's death reflects a rare instance of accountability for police, legal experts said.

Less than a year after George Floyd died, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of Floyd's murder, and the mere fact of a police officer being held accountable in the criminal justice system is highly unusual, legal experts said.

"It's very rare," said Carissa Byrne Hessick, the Ransdell Distinguished professor of law at UNC Chapel Hill.

But the evidence in this case was overwhelming, she said, particularly the number of law-enforcement officers who came into the courtroom to testify against Chauvin, including the current police chief, Hessick said.

"There was a lot of evidence in this case, and it was very clear that law-enforcement was not standing behind Derek Chauvin," she said.

Prosecutors' strategy from the beginning was to convince the jury that Chauvin's conduct was completely unreasonable, Hessick said.

"To have so many come through the courtroom was to create the impression that there was no disputing how negligent this officer had been and how big of a violation his behavior was compared to the law-enforcement norms," she said.