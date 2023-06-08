Derwin Montgomery, a former member of the N.C. House and the Winston-Salem City Council, was put on five years of probation Thursday for his conviction on program fraud.

Montgomery, 34, was accused in a federal indictment that he misappropriated $26,299 from the Bethesda Center for the Homeless in Winston-Salem. Montgomery served as the executive director of the Bethesda Center for six years before he resigned in January 2021.

Judge Loretta Biggs of U.S. District Court in Winston-Salem also ordered Montgomery to pay $38,618 in restitution to the Bethesda Center, fined Montgomery $22,270 to pay for his probationary supervision and placed Montgomery on home detention for 120 days.

Biggs ordered Montgomery to pay a special assessment fee of $100 to the federal court.

“The offense is egregious,” Biggs told Montgomery during his sentencing hearing in the Ward Federal Building. Montgomery “knows right and wrong,” Biggs said. “He made choices that brought him here today.”

Montgomery told Biggs that he was sorry and he regretted his actions.

“I regret taking up the court’s time in this manner,” Montgomery said.

In November 2022, Montgomery, who is also the pastor of the First Calvary Baptist Church, pleaded guilty to one count of program fraud out of a 15-count indictment related to his work as executive director of the Bethesda Center.

Montgomery was 21 and a senior at Winston-Salem State University when he was elected to the city council in 2009. Montgomery was re-elected in 2013 and won a third term in 2016.

When State Rep. Ed Hanes, D-Forsyth, resigned from the N.C. House in 2018, Montgomery was picked as Hanes’ replacement. Montgomery, a Democrat, then defeated Republican Reginald Reid in the November 2018 election.

Montgomery ran for his party’s nomination for the 6th Congressional District in 2020. Montgomery finished in fourth place with 12% of the vote in a contest that was won by now-U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning of Greensboro.