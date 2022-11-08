Derwin Montgomery spent nearly $4,000 in Bethesda Center money on subscriptions to newspaper he co-owned.

Federal prosecutors allege in a court document that Derwin Montgomery, a former Winston-Salem City Council member, charged Bethesda Center for the Homeless nearly $4,000 to help one of his businesses — the Winston-Salem Chronicle, a weekly newspaper that serves the Black community.

At the time, Montgomery was executive director for Bethesda Center for the Homeless.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joanna G. McFadden made the allegation Tuesday in a court document that summarizes the evidence against Montgomery, who has agreed to plead to one count of program fraud out of a 15-count indictment. Montgomery was indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 29. A hearing date for when Montgomery would enter a guilty plea has not yet been scheduled. The plea agreement ensures that Montgomery will not face active prison time. Prosecutors and his attorneys have agreed that he would be placed on five years of probation.

This is the first time that federal prosecutors have raised this specific allegation involving The Chronicle but it is part of an overall accusation that Montgomery embezzled more than $26,000 from the Bethesda Center for the Homeless while he served as executive director.

In 2017, while he was still a member of the Winston-Salem City Council, Montgomery and another council member, James Taylor, bought the Winston-Salem Chronicle. Montgomery and Taylor were managing directors of Chronicle Media Group LLC. The Chronicle was founded in 1974 by Ernie Pitt. Taylor, who could not be reached for comment, is listed as the publisher of The Chronicle. It is not clear what role, if any, Montgomery currently has with The Chronicle.

McFadden writes in the court document filed Tuesday that Montgomery charged Bethesda $3,950 in “media subscription services and/or direct payments that benefitted his separate business venture, the Chronicle.”

According to the document, Montgomery became executive director of Bethesda Center for the Homeless around 2015 and left that position on Jan. 13, 2021. Bethesda had policies in which employees were prohibited from having “employment with any person, firm, contractor, or other organization that receives monies or other remuneration from BCH.” The policies also said that all “materials, goods and services produced by an employee during the course of her or his employment with BCH (were) the property of the organization.”

McFadden said Montgomery violated those policies by charging Bethesda for money that would benefit The Chronicle. She also alleges that Montgomery violated the nonprofit’s policies by hiring his own media company, Uplift Media LLC, and charging Bethesda about $23,000 for the company’s services, even though Bethesda received similar services for free as a charitable donation from a board member. At the time, Uplift Media LLC was defunct, according to records from the N.C. Secretary of State.

According to the court document, Montgomery also illegally charged Bethesda $5,118.73 for personal travel in 2018 and 2019 and charged the nonprofit $6,549.57 for the lease of a GMC Yukon Denali SUV that was valued at $54,865.75. The indictment alleges that Montgomery charged Bethesda for a vacation with an unidentified romantic partner to Cancun, Mexico; stays at luxury hotels in Los Angeles; Charleston, South Carolina; Washington, D.C.; and other cities; and expenses incurred at a strip club in Las Vegas. The indictment said Montgomery would justify some of these expenses as being for “staff training.” He is alleged to have justified the lease of the SUV as being for “shelter operations,” the indictment said.

Montgomery, a Democrat, was first elected to represent the East Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council in 2009 when he was a 21-year-old senior at Winston-Salem State University. He later became a state house representative in the N.C. General Assembly and unsuccessfully ran for the 6th Congressional District. He is currently a pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church and had worked as government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. The network said Monday that Montgomery is on unpaid administrative leave.

He is out on a $10,000 unsecured bond.