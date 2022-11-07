Derwin Montgomery to plead guilty to one count of fraud. He's accused of embezzling than $26,000 from a Winston-Salem homeless shelter.

Derwin Montgomery, who won a seat on the Winston-Salem City Council when he was just a 21-year-old senior at Winston-Salem State University, will plead guilty one count of program fraud in connection to allegations that he embezzled more than $26,000 from the Bethesda Center for the Homeless, where he served as executive director, according to court documents filed Monday.

U.S. Attorney Joanna G. McFadden and his attorneys, Michael Grace and Chris Clifton, reached a plea agreement that ensures Montgomery will not face any active prison time. Instead, according to the written plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court Monday, Montgomery will be placed on probation for five years. Montgomery could have faced up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the agreement. Montgomery also will have to pay restitution.

In exchange for his plea, federal prosecutors would dismiss 14 counts of wire fraud. A federal judge will have to accept the plea agreement at a yet-unscheduled plea hearing. Once Montgomery formally enters his guilty plea, a sentencing hearing will be scheduled for a later date, possibly next year.

Clifton released a statement on Monday: "Mr. Montgomery is humbled by the support he has received from the Winston-Salem community and his family and friends. He takes responsibility for the decisions made under his leadership at the Bethesda Center. The agreement with the Government is considered a fair resolution to the charges against him. He remains positive about the future and looks forward to continuing his life of service."

Montgomery served as executive director of the Bethesda Center from 2014 to about 2020. As executive director, he had an annual salary of $73,600.

A Democrat, Montgomery was elected to represent the East Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council in 2009 when he was a 21-year-old senior at Winston-Salem State University. He gathered almost 60% of the vote against incumbent Joycelyn Johnson, who died earlier this year, in the Democratic primary and then went on to win the seat without opposition in the general election. Montgomery was re-elected in 2013. Montgomery won a third term in 2016 without opposition.

In 2018, Montgomery was picked to replace state Rep. Ed Hanes, who resigned from the General Assembly. Montgomery defeated Republican Reginald Reid in that fall's election. Montgomery tried to gain his party's nomination for the 6th Congressional District in 2020 but he came in fourth place with 12% of the vote.

A federal grand jury handed down a 15-count indictment against Montgomery on Aug. 29. The indictment alleges that starting in 2018, Montgomery "did devise, and intend to devise, a scheme and artifice to defraud and to obtain money and property by means of false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises." That scheme continued through 2020, the indictment said.

According to the indictment, Montgomery charged Bethesda for expenses that were either associated with his work as a member of the Winston-Salem City Council or for personal reasons. Montgomery would justify the expenses as being for "staff training," the indictment alleges.

Those expenses included a vacation to Cancun, Mexico, with an unidentified romantic partner, and stays at luxury hotels in Los Angeles; Charleston, South Carolina; Washington, D.C.; and other cities. A hotel stay in Los Angeles cost $1,076 in November 2018, according to the indictment.

On March 19, 2019, Montgomery charged Bethesda's credit card $260 for expenses incurred at Sapphire Las Vegas Gentlemen's Club, a strip club.

The indictment also said Montgomery charged Bethesda for the personal use of a 2020 Yukon Denali, an SUV, that is valued at $54,865.75. He told Bethesda that he was using the vehicle for "shelter operations," the indictment said.

The indictment lists $21,250 that he charged Bethesda for alleged services from his company, Uplift Media LLC, even though the company either never performed the services or Montgomery charged exorbitant amounts for the services. At the time of the alleged incidents, Uplift Media LLC was defunct, and Montgomery was prohibited by Bethesda's policy from hiring a company that he owned because it would be a conflict of interest, the indictment said.

Montgomery, the pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church, told his congregation during a Sept. 4 service that was live-streamed on the church's Facebook page that he did nothing wrong.

“But what I can say is that as my time and my service as executive director of Bethesda Center, that all of my actions and service was consistently reviewed and presented to those who had oversight of me as executive director,” he said at the service. “And in the beginning of 2021, when I stepped away from my service, I did so leaving the organization in the best financial position it had been in in the organization’s history, and I have the receipts to support that statement.”

Since that service, Montgomery has made no other public statements about the charges against him.

It is not publicly known how the criminal investigation into Montgomery started. Linda Jackson-Barnes, who is the chairwoman of Bethesda's board and assistant to Mayor Allen Joines, has said that neither she nor any other board member was aware of any criminal investigation into Montgomery at the time it was announced that he was resigning. In a statement about his resignation, Jackson-Barnes praised Montgomery's leadership. She has declined to say whether Montgomery was ever suspended or placed on paid administrative leave, saying it was a personnel matter.

Montgomery was most recently employed as a government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. The network has said that Montgomery had been placed on paid administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.