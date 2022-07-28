Detectives: Teen hit 117 mph as he ran from authorities in Davidson County

Authorities say a teenager hit speeds as high as 117 mph as he tried to elude a detective in Davidson County on Thursday.

Detectives with a sheriff’s office traffic unit tried to stop a 2004 Nissan Maxima they said was going more than 100 mph on N.C. 109 outside Lexington. The driver did not stop and drove for a short distance before losing control of the car at the intersection of N.C. 109 and U.S. 64, the sheriff’s office said.

As the driver attempted to turn onto U.S. 64, the car left the road and plunged down an embankment, authorities reported.

Officials say the driver was Tikime Jason Barnes, 19, of Thomasville. He was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, speeding 117 in a 55 mph zone, reckless driving and driving without a license.

The sheriff’s office also said a passenger in the car, Haven Grubb, was charged with “allowing an unlicensed driver.”

Barnes is scheduled to appear in court in Lexington on Aug. 30.