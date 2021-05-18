Dino Gaudio, a former head men's basketball coach at Wake Forest, charged with extortion

Former Wake Forest basketball Coach Dino Gaudio has been federally charged with extortion, accused of threatening to report to the media alleged recruiting violations at the University of Louisville, where he was recently let go as an assistant coach, according to multiple news reports.
Documents say that during a March 17 meeting with a Louisville staffer, Gaudio threatened to tell the media that the basketball program had violated NCAA rules in its production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes and in the use of its graduate assistants in practices — unless the university paid his salary for an additional 17 months or provided an equivalent lump sum, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.
Gaudio then sent a text message to Louisville personnel containing one of the recruiting videos, the Courier Journal reported.
This followed end-of-season decisions made by Chris Mack, Louisville's head men's basketball coach, to not renew the contracts of Gaudio and Luke Murray, another assistant coach.
Mack had extensive history with both coaches that goes back more than three decades and included three schools: Xavier, Wake Forest and Louisville, the newspaper reported. Mack played at Xavier when Gaudio was an assistant.
Mack and Gaudio both worked for the late Skip Prosser at Xavier. Mack and Gaudio left for Wake Forest when Prosser was hired there as basketball coach in 2001.
Wake Forest hired Gaudio as head coach in August 2007, after Prosser's death.
During his tenure, Gaudio had a 61-31 record, but Wake Forest went 1-5 in ACC and NCAA tournaments. Wake fired Gaudio in April 2010.
Story will be updated.
