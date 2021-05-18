Dino Gaudio, a former head men's basketball coach at Wake Forest, charged with extortion

Former Wake Forest basketball Coach Dino Gaudio has been federally charged with extortion, accused of threatening to report to the media alleged recruiting violations at the University of Louisville, where he was recently let go as an assistant coach, according to multiple news reports.

Documents say that during a March 17 meeting with a Louisville staffer, Gaudio threatened to tell the media that the basketball program had violated NCAA rules in its production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes and in the use of its graduate assistants in practices — unless the university paid his salary for an additional 17 months or provided an equivalent lump sum, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

Gaudio then sent a text message to Louisville personnel containing one of the recruiting videos, the Courier Journal reported.

This followed end-of-season decisions made by Chris Mack, Louisville's head men's basketball coach, to not renew the contracts of Gaudio and Luke Murray, another assistant coach.