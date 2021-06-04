 Skip to main content
Dino Gaudio, former Wake Forest basketball coach, pleads guilty to federal extortion charge
Dino Gaudio, former Wake Forest basketball coach, pleads guilty to federal extortion charge

BKC DINO GAUDIO

Dino Gaudio, right, gives directions to guard Ish Smith during a second-round game of the NCAA Tournament in 2010. It turned out to be the last game Gaudio coached at Wake Forest. 

 Journal file

Dino Gaudio, a former Wake Forest basketball coach, pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Louisville, Ky., to a federal extortion charge.

Judge Benjamin Beaton will sentence Gaudio on Aug. 27 in the Snyder U.S. Courthouse, a court document shows.

Gaudio, 64, pleaded guilty to interstate communication with intent to extort, according to the document. Under federal law, Gaudio could be sentenced to two years in prison, fined $250,000 and put on probation for three years.

Gaudio is accused of threatening to report to the media alleged recruiting violations at the University of Louisville, where he was recently dismissed as an assistant coach.

During a March 17 meeting with a Louisville staffer, Gaudio threatened to tell the media that the basketball program had violated NCAA rules in its production of recruiting videos for prospective student athletes and in the use of its graduate assistants in practices — unless the university paid his salary for an additional 17 months or provided an equivalent lump sum, according to a federal document.

Gaudio did not speak to the news media Friday, but Gaudio's attorney, Brian Butler, met with reporters outside the courthouse, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

"Obviously this is a sad day," Butler said, according to the Courier Journal. "This is a man who's had 40 years of just exemplary service to the community and a coaching career … at the very top of his profession."

Gaudio's alleged actions followed end-of-season decisions made by Chris Mack, Louisville's head men's basketball coach, to not renew the contracts of Gaudio and Luke Murray, another assistant coach, according to the Courier Journal.

Mack had an extensive history with both coaches that goes back more than three decades and included three schools: Xavier, Wake Forest and Louisville. Mack played at Xavier when Gaudio was an assistant.

Mack and Gaudio both worked for the late Skip Prosser at Xavier. They left for Wake Forest when Prosser was hired there as basketball coach in 2001.

Wake Forest hired Gaudio as head coach in August 2007, after Prosser's death.

During his tenure, Gaudio had a 61-31 record, but Wake Forest went 1-5 in ACC and NCAA tournaments. Wake fired Gaudio in April 2010.

