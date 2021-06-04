Dino Gaudio, former Wake Forest basketball coach, pleads guilty to federal extortion charge

Dino Gaudio, a former Wake Forest basketball coach, pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Louisville, Ky., to a federal extortion charge.

Judge Benjamin Beaton will sentence Gaudio on Aug. 27 in the Snyder U.S. Courthouse, a court document shows.

Gaudio, 64, pleaded guilty to interstate communication with intent to extort, according to the document. Under federal law, Gaudio could be sentenced to two years in prison, fined $250,000 and put on probation for three years.

Gaudio is accused of threatening to report to the media alleged recruiting violations at the University of Louisville, where he was recently dismissed as an assistant coach.

During a March 17 meeting with a Louisville staffer, Gaudio threatened to tell the media that the basketball program had violated NCAA rules in its production of recruiting videos for prospective student athletes and in the use of its graduate assistants in practices — unless the university paid his salary for an additional 17 months or provided an equivalent lump sum, according to a federal document.

