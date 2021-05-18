Dino Gaudio, former Wake Forest coach, will plead guilty to extortion, attorney says

Former Wake Forest basketball Coach Dino Gaudio, who has been federally charged with extortion, plans to plead guilty to that offense in U.S. District Court, one of his attorneys said Tuesday.

Gaudio, 64, is accused of threatening to report to the media alleged recruiting violations at the University of Louisville, where he was recently dismissed as an assistant coach, according to multiple news reports.

“He (Gaudio) is prepared to take responsibility for his actions,” said Michael Denbow of Louisville, Ky., one of Gaudio’s attorneys.

During a March 17 meeting with a Louisville staffer, Gaudio threatened to tell the media that the basketball program had violated NCAA rules in its production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes and in the use of its graduate assistants in practices — unless the university paid his salary for an additional 17 months or provided an equivalent lump sum, according to a federal document.

Gaudio then sent a text message to Louisville personnel containing one of the recruiting videos, the document said.

Gaudio’s alleged actions were not a negotiating tactic, Denbow said.