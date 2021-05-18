Dino Gaudio, former Wake Forest coach, will plead guilty to extortion, attorney says

Former Wake Forest basketball Coach Dino Gaudio, who has been federally charged with extortion, plans to plead guilty to that offense in U.S. District Court, one of his attorneys said Tuesday.
Gaudio, 64, is accused of threatening to report to the media alleged recruiting violations at the University of Louisville, where he was recently dismissed as an assistant coach, according to multiple news reports.
“He (Gaudio) is prepared to take responsibility for his actions,” said Michael Denbow of Louisville, Ky., one of Gaudio’s attorneys.
During a March 17 meeting with a Louisville staffer, Gaudio threatened to tell the media that the basketball program had violated NCAA rules in its production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes and in the use of its graduate assistants in practices — unless the university paid his salary for an additional 17 months or provided an equivalent lump sum, according to a federal document.
Gaudio then sent a text message to Louisville personnel containing one of the recruiting videos, the document said.
Gaudio’s alleged actions were not a negotiating tactic, Denbow said.
“I think he was very upset and frustrated about being let go …,” Denbow said. “And he did something he regrets.”
Under federal law, conviction on a federal extortion charge carries a prison term of no more than two years and a $250,000 fine.
Under a plea arrangement, Gaudio hopes to avoid prison time, Denbow said.
Information about Gaudio’s court hearing wasn’t immediately available Tuesday.
Gaudio’s alleged actions followed end-of-season decisions made by Chris Mack, Louisville's head men's basketball coach, to not renew the contracts of Gaudio and Luke Murray, another assistant coach, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.
Mack had extensive history with both coaches that goes back more than three decades and included three schools: Xavier, Wake Forest and Louisville, the newspaper reported. Mack played at Xavier when Gaudio was an assistant.
Mack and Gaudio both worked for the late Skip Prosser at Xavier. Mack and Gaudio left for Wake Forest when Prosser was hired there as basketball coach in 2001.
Wake Forest hired Gaudio as head coach in August 2007, after Prosser's death.
During his tenure, Gaudio had a 61-31 record, but Wake Forest went 1-5 in ACC and NCAA tournaments. Wake fired Gaudio in April 2010.
“Coach Gaudio has 40 years of being a head basketball coach or an assistant coach, and he has changed countless lives,” Denbow said. “He hopes the good will outweigh those 5 or 10 bad minutes for him.”
Gaudio and Mack have known each other for 30 years as Mack recruited Gaudio, and coached him as a basketball player and Gaudio “thinks the world of” Mack, Denbow said.
“He (Gaudio) got really frustrated and really upset,” Denbow said. “And he did something he really regrets. He absolutely will take for responsibility for it.
“It’s a sad day for him and his family.”
