Documents ID Winston-Salem teen found dead in Stokes County road. 'My child was executed,' says mother.

DANBURY — A Winston-Salem teenager, whose body was found in early November on the side of a road in southwestern Stokes County, has been identified.
Kenneth Adam Conrad Jr., 17, died from a gunshot wound to his head, according to his death certificate, which was filed with the Stokes County Register of Deeds Office. Conrad was found dead on Payne Road near Rural Hall, the document says.
Jaylen Lamont Lyles, 22, of Dixie Broadway in Winston-Salem was arrested Nov. 16 by Forsyth County sheriff's deputies, the Stokes County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Lyles is charged with first-degree murder in connection with Conrad's death, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and an arrest warrant. Lyles is accused of killing Conrad on Nov. 4, the warrant said.
Lyles was being held Friday night in the Forsyth County jail with no bond allowed, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
On the arrest warrant, a Stokes County magistrate referred to the victim of the murder charge as "Juvenile Conrad."
Capt. Don Johnson of the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office has declined to publicly release the Conrad's full name. Johnson couldn’t be reached Friday to comment on the case.
Arrest warrants that charge criminal defendants with murder typically provide the first and last names of the victims. Sheriff Joey Lemons of Stokes County did not respond to an email from a Journal reporter about the arrest warrant against Lyles.
The Stokes County Communications Center received an emergency call shortly after 8 a.m. on Nov. 5 about a body lying on the side of Payne Road. After first-responders arrived, Conrad was pronounced dead, according to Conrad's death certificate.
The sheriff's office said that an autopsy was done on Nov. 8, and Conrad’s death was ruled a homicide.
Detectives with the Stokes County Sheriff's Office followed up on leads over the next several days after the body was found and identified Lyles as a suspect.
Tiwana Banks of Winston-Salem, Conrad’s mother, said in an email to a Journal reporter that she doesn’t know much about the case.
"I am doing my own investigation," Banks said.
Banks wrote on her Facebook page Thursday that her son "was not committing a crime when he was killed, (that) his murder is not gang-related, and he was not bullying (anyone)."
Conrad left home with his "friends" and "ended up (lying) on the side of the road in Stokes County," Banks wrote. “This was not an accident. He had one fatal gunshot wound. My child was executed."
Banks urged people to talk their children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
"These kids are not understanding that death is final," Banks wrote. "There is not a reset button on life.
"There are too many big guns on the streets, and a lot of parents have them in their homes and don't even know," Banks wrote. "Stop being in denial about who your child really is and get them some help because there is no reason why my son should be deceased at 17."
Conrad attended Carver High School and planned on going to culinary school, according to his obituary.
"He was good with his hands and like to make things," Conrad’s obituary said. "His hobbies were playing basketball, playing PlayStation, spending time with and cooking for his family and friends."
Conrad’s funeral was held Nov. 27 at Hooper Funeral Home Chapel in Winston-Salem.
