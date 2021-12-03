Documents ID Winston-Salem teen found dead in Stokes County road. 'My child was executed,' says mother.

Arrest warrants that charge criminal defendants with murder typically provide the first and last names of the victims. Sheriff Joey Lemons of Stokes County did not respond to an email from a Journal reporter about the arrest warrant against Lyles.

The Stokes County Communications Center received an emergency call shortly after 8 a.m. on Nov. 5 about a body lying on the side of Payne Road. After first-responders arrived, Conrad was pronounced dead, according to Conrad's death certificate.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The sheriff's office said that an autopsy was done on Nov. 8, and Conrad’s death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives with the Stokes County Sheriff's Office followed up on leads over the next several days after the body was found and identified Lyles as a suspect.

Tiwana Banks of Winston-Salem, Conrad’s mother, said in an email to a Journal reporter that she doesn’t know much about the case.

"I am doing my own investigation," Banks said.

Banks wrote on her Facebook page Thursday that her son "was not committing a crime when he was killed, (that) his murder is not gang-related, and he was not bullying (anyone)."