Dodson man charged with 2021 Mount Airy homcide

Mount Airy Police, with the help of the Surry County Sheriff's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation, have charged a Dobson man with murder in the 2021 death of John Martinez Flores.
Marques Reginald Hatcher, who is 28 and who lives in Dobson, was charged on Friday with murder in the death of Martinez on Sept. 21, 2021.
Mount Airy police said Martinez was shot and killed outside his home. Officers responding to the scene found Martinez near the intersection of North Main Street and Jones School Road while answering a call to do a security check in the area.
Surry County Emergency Services took Martinez to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, where Martinez died of his injuries.
Authorities said the warrant for Hatcher's arrest was issued after an investigation that lasted for months and that involved many interviews and the development of evidence by the three law enforcement agencies involved.
Hatcher was being held in the Surry County Jail with no bond allowed, and has a first court appearance on May 25.
