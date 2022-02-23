Dog with neck infection leads to animal cruelty charge for Lewisville woman

A Lewisville woman is facing an animal cruelty charge and another offense after she was accused of abusing a dog, authorities said Wednesday.

A resident, who was walking Monday in Lewisville, was followed home by a dog with the remnants of a tethering device attached to its neck, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

The resident removed the collar and broken tether from the dog, the sheriff’s office said. The dog’s neck was infected, apparently caused by the type and constricting nature of the collar.

The resident then contacted the sheriff’s office, and deputies assigned to the sheriff’s office’s Animal Services Division were dispatched to the scene.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When they arrived, the deputies discovered that the collar had been embedded in the dog’s neck, the sheriff’s office said. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment of its infection.

The injured dog has been receiving care from the Forsyth Humane Society, and is expected to recover, the sheriff’s office said.