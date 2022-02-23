 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dog with neck infection leads to animal cruelty charge for Lewisville woman
A Lewisville woman is facing an animal cruelty charge and another offense after she was accused of abusing a dog, authorities said Wednesday.

A resident, who was walking Monday in Lewisville, was followed home by a dog with the remnants of a tethering device attached to its neck, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

The resident removed the collar and broken tether from the dog, the sheriff’s office said. The dog’s neck was infected, apparently caused by the type and constricting nature of the collar.

The resident then contacted the sheriff’s office, and deputies assigned to the sheriff’s office’s Animal Services Division were dispatched to the scene.

When they arrived, the deputies discovered that the collar had been embedded in the dog’s neck, the sheriff’s office said. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment of its infection.

The injured dog has been receiving care from the Forsyth Humane Society, and is expected to recover, the sheriff’s office said.

Katherine Priscila Murillo, 32, was arrested Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals, the sheriff’s office said. Murillo is accused of intentionally causing the dog to be injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Murillo also is charged with violating a Forsyth County ordinance that prohibits county residents from abusing animals, the sheriff’s office said.

Murillo was released from custody after she posted a $500 bond, the sheriff’s office said. Murillo is scheduled to appear March 16 in Forsyth District Court.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Katherine Priscila Murillo

Murillo

 Forsyth County Sheriff

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

