A man was shot and wounded Friday during a fight in northern Winston-Salem, authorities said.

The incident occurred at 6:47 p.m. in the 900 block of East 17th Street. When officers arrived, they were told that the victim — Alberto De La Riva Jr., 40 — had been taken to a local hospital.

Investigators later learned a man and his juvenile girlfriend were involved in an argument inside the home at 912 E. 17th St. when Riva intervened.

The boyfriend and Riva began fighting, which resulted in Riva being shot in the stomach.

The boyfriend fled but was later apprehended.

According to police, Riva's injuries are serious and considered to be life-threatening.